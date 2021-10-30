City keeper Krul reflects on Premier League milestone

Exclusive

Tim Krul has been reflecting on making 200 appearances in the Premier League with two clubs - Norwich City and Newcastle United. - Credit: Focus Images Ltd/PA Images

Tim Krul admits his pathway to playing 200 matches in the Premier League has been somewhat of a rollercoaster.

Split between two clubs, Krul reached the milestone when Norwich City faced Burnley earlier this month, fittingly he recorded a clean sheet to mark the occasion.

157 games of the 200 for the Dutch international arrived during his time with Newcastle, who he joined as a teenager in search of forging a career in this country. At the time, he left his parents and home in order to chase the Premier League dream.

Even now as a vastly experienced 33-year-old who has seen all there is to see in football, a smile is visible on Krul's face as he speaks about the achievement which has been created from humble beginnings.

“I just wanted to be Newcastle’s number one – that was my first aim – but to actually play 200 Premier League games is obviously a dream come true. I was a young boy wanting to play in this league and it’s been a rollercoaster.

“In one season in the Premier League, you witness everything whether that’s massive highs or lows. It’s been amazing and I’m still living the dream and I truly have to nip myself sometimes when I play at Chelsea or Arsenal. You realise how many young boys want to be in my shoes.

“That’s the thing for me. There are only 20 goalkeepers in the Premier League who are playing every week. To be one of them makes me extremely proud and it’s an honour to do.”

Back in 2015, hitting this career milestone seemed a pipe dream after Krul ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Holland’s Euro 2016 qualifier in Kazakhstan.

That injury ended his long-standing association with the Magpies but also threatened to curtail his career before his 30th birthday.

City's keeper has spoken candidly in the past about the mental struggle that occurred as his spell on Tyneside was robbed from him. Loan spells with Ajax and AZ Alkmaar followed his return before he signed for Brighton as a second choice keeper in 2017.

His one-year deal concluded the following summer and Krul had failed to break into their side in the Premier League. He dropped down to the Championship with Norwich hoping to rebuild his career.

Over 150 of his 200 Premier League games arrived with Newcastle United. - Credit: PA

The rest is history. The goalkeeper is now loved by supporters and a valuable part of Daniel Farke's side as they bid to achieve survival in the top-flight.

“I appreciate it more now than I did when I was at Newcastle," Krul admits.

“I went through it game to game at Newcastle and I think if you asked me about certain games that I’ve played in, I probably won’t be able to remember because I was young but after a near career-ending injury you realise (how lucky you are).

“My main aim was to get back to the top level of playing for my country and playing in the Premier League again. The journey for us, as Norwich City, has been unbelievable. I don’t think many players can say that in the last few years they have had two promotions and one relegation.

“To be back in the Premier League now is amazing. When you see the magnitude of this league, you can forget how big of a reach it has got because the whole world is literally watching you.”

Even after a 7-0 defeat to Chelsea and the barrage of criticism that has followed, Krul remains grateful.

Krul has gone from crying tears of gratitude after Norwich salvaged a career that appeared to being heading south and offer the shot-stopper a place on a rollercoaster that would include two Championship titles and a player of the season award.

There is no disputing his importance to this City side. For all of Teemu Pukki's goals or Emi Buendia's brilliance, his signing will be remembered as fondly in the years to come.

As he reflects on his personal journey from the Hague to St James' Park and then to Carrow Road, it's clear how grateful Krul remains for the opportunities he has been handed and the support provided by his family to make it all possible.

But he is determined to ensure that his Premier League story won't conclude after the end of this season.

“I wouldn’t change my journey. Leaving Holland and my parents as a 17-year-old boy and looking back now, when I see a 17-year-old I think they are children.

“For me to have gone to England at that age was the best move I have ever made because I signed a contract for three years and I became a man. I knew that the experience, whatever happened, would be with me for the rest of my life.

“That was when my journey started. It’s been incredible to think that next year I have been in England for 17 years and I spent 17 years as a young kid in Holland, I never thought that would happen.

"I’m lucky to have played for some great teams and be to here now in my fourth season, I don’t think I could have wished for a better few years.

“I have played 130 games already and it’s certainly a match made in heaven. I feel at home here and I don’t want anything more than seeing success for this club and growing like we have in the last few years.”

