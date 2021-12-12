Manchester United players test positive for Covid after Norwich City clash
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
A number of players and staff from Manchester United have had positive Covid tests following their victory against Norwich on Saturday.
The group that travelled to Carrow Road had tested negative in their round of routine Covid tests before the match.
United won 1-0 at Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday, with a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo.
On Sunday morning, the club did their scheduled tests and a small number of positive lateral flow tests were found among the players and staff.
Those individuals were sent home before the start of training. It is currently unknown who these players are.
The rest of the squad trained outdoors and the schedule was adjusted, taking in individual and non-contact sessions.
The Premier League has been notified of the Covid test results by the club. At this stage, it is not clear their match at Brentford on Tuesday will be able to go ahead.
