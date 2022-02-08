'It's understandable': City fans react as club announces season ticket rise
- Credit: Archant
Norwich City fans have largely responded positively despite the club confirming the first rise in season ticket costs in nine years.
The cheapest season tickets for adults, in areas including the Barclay Stand, River End and Snake Pit, are set to increase by about seven per cent from £499.50 to £534.50 ahead of the first deadline on March 20.
Adult prices in the most expensive standard seating areas are due to rise from £579.50 to £599.50, an increase of about 3.5pc.
Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, said that he understands why the club needs to increase season ticket prices.
He said: "They have to go up at some point so seven percent isn't a bad rise after a nine-year freeze.
"The cost of living is rising generally which will put a strain on some people and I have a lot of sympathy for that.
"But the reality is that we are a self-funding club and season ticket income is an important factor.
Most Read
- 1 PRESSER LIVE: Sargent a doubt and Kabak to miss City's clash with Palace
- 2 Di Cunningham: Smith is taking Farke's ball and running with it at City
- 3 City boss highlights 'unselfish running' of winger amid Sargent uncertainty
- 4 Lees-Melou hoping for winning reunion with Palace boss
- 5 Nine-year freeze ends as City announce price rise for season tickets
- 6 Young City star signs new deal with 'boyhood' club
- 7 'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win
- 8 Covid-19 passes scrapped at Norwich City games
- 9 Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell
- 10 Smith on why City sanctioned Cantwell's Bournemouth loan
"We'd love to see prices frozen but we can completely understand why they're going up."
And City fan David 'Spud' Thornhill agreed that it was "understandable" that prices were on the climb.
He said: "I can understand it. There's lots of things in life that are getting more expensive so it's understandable.
"I think we still get a good deal. The club haven't increased prices for nine years so it's just one of those things."
On Twitter, many fans agreed with some saying they "weren't surprised" and that it was "fair enough".
One said: "Think it's fair enough the price hasn't gone up in nine years."
Another read: "Not surprised there would be an increase in season ticket pricing."
But another fan on Twitter said they felt sorry for those unable to afford the price rise.
The tweet said: "I feel for any fans who, faced as this country is with a difficult cost of living crisis, may not be able to afford this increase."
Based on adult seats in the most expensive standard seating areas - the central seats in the South Stand and the City Stand, that are renewed before the first deadline - the rise equates to just over £1 per game in the Premier League or just under £1 in the Championship.
While the cheapest season tickets rise by just over £1.80 in the top flight or just over £1.50 if the club are relegated, which would mean 23 home games rather than 19.
For full details about the club's 2022/2023 season ticket prices, click here.