Former City striker named Cardiff City manager

Video

Former Norwich City Steve Morison is the new manager of Cardiff. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City striker Steve Morison has been named as the new manager of Championship side Cardiff.

The 38-year-old was initially handed the role of an interim basis after ex-Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy was sacked last month.

Morison has impressed senior figures at the club with a more progressive style of football since he took the reigns and has been given the job for the remainder of the current season.

The Welsh international, who made 59 appearances for the Canaries during a two-year spell in Norfolk, was overseeing the U23 squad and has been praised for his influence on a host of the club's young talent.

Former Chelsea coaches Eddie Newton and Jody Morris, who both formed part of Frank Lampard's backroom staff at Stamford Bridge, were also considered for the job.

Morison has expressed his excitement at being handed the job on a permanent basis and is looking to improve the club's fortunes on the pitch.

"It's great. I've had a little taste of it,” Morison told Cardiff's channels. "I really enjoyed the three games. I put my name forward and said that if they'd like me to continue, I'd be really happy and excited to be given the opportunity.

"I'm thankful to Tan Sri, Mehmet and Ken and to the players and fans who got behind me.

Steve Morison scoring Norwich City's late equaliser in a 3-3 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League in May 2012. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"The players have been excellent since day one, and since we were asked to look after the team. They've taken everything on board and I think you can see that in the performances. We changed the style a little bit and I think you could really see that on the pitch.

"The most exciting thing is that we've got the opportunity to progress that now and hopefully we'll get better and better.”