McFadden agrees new Linnets deal

Published: 4:37 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM June 28, 2021

Kyle Callan-McFadden will be part of King's Lynn's National League campaign next season after signing a new deal - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Former Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Kyle Callan-McFadden is on board for King's Lynn's National League push again after agreeing a new deal.

The Linnets confirmed on Monday afternoon McFadden is expected to sign fresh terms to stay at The Walks.

The 26-year-old Irishman, who came through the ranks at Carrow Road, before spells in America and his native Ireland, is the second defender to pledge his future to the club after Aaron Jones earlier this month.

McFadden, who joined the club in November 2020 after moving back to Norfolk for family reasons, missed the final part of Lynn's previous season but is expected to be fully fit ahead of the return to pre-season.

The defender will be desperate to face his first professional club, with Daniel Farke bringing the Premier League-bound Canaries to west Norfolk for their opening pre-season friendly on Friday July 16.