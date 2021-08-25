Gallery
20 of the best pictures from City's 6-0 cup triumph
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Six goals entertained a crowd of over 20,000 at Carrow Road as Norwich City thumped Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup second round - and now you can see 20 of our favourite images from the rejuvenating success.
The Canaries made 10 changes and gave new players a chance, against a young visiting team which has made a solid start to the Championship season under new boss Scott Parker, who made nice changes and rested some of his front-line players.
Christos Tzolis scored two and assisted two on his debut, striker Josh Sargent scored two on his full debut and midfielders Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp were also on target.
That saw City bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday, during a tough return to Premier League life.
It was only the second time that the two-time winners have enjoyed a six-goal winning margin in the competition since its formation in 1960, the first being a 7-1 win at Halifax Town in the fourth round during 1963-64.
In fact, City's first match in the League Cup was a 6-2 home win over Oldham.
Tuesday night's romp was the ninth time the Canaries have scored six of more goals in the competition, the last of which was a 6-1 thrashing of Coventry at Carrow Road in 2016, when Sergi Canos scored twice and a young Ben Godfrey came off the bench to a spectacular sixth.
The draw for the third round is set to be made this evening, after the conclusion of Arsenal's tie at West Brom (8pm kick-off), with the remaining Premier League teams joining and the draw no longer regionalised.
- You can take a look at 25 of our favourites images from the thrashing of Bournemouth above and below, as captured by our long-serving NCFC photographer Paul Chesterton, of Focus Images.
