20 of the best pictures from City's 6-0 cup triumph

Christos Tzolis of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 5th goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Six goals entertained a crowd of over 20,000 at Carrow Road as Norwich City thumped Bournemouth 6-0 in the League Cup second round - and now you can see 20 of our favourite images from the rejuvenating success.

The Canaries made 10 changes and gave new players a chance, against a young visiting team which has made a solid start to the Championship season under new boss Scott Parker, who made nice changes and rested some of his front-line players.

Christos Tzolis scored two and assisted two on his debut, striker Josh Sargent scored two on his full debut and midfielders Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp were also on target.

That saw City bounce back from a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday, during a tough return to Premier League life.

Josh Sargent of Norwich scores his sides 6th goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was only the second time that the two-time winners have enjoyed a six-goal winning margin in the competition since its formation in 1960, the first being a 7-1 win at Halifax Town in the fourth round during 1963-64.

In fact, City's first match in the League Cup was a 6-2 home win over Oldham.

Tuesday night's romp was the ninth time the Canaries have scored six of more goals in the competition, the last of which was a 6-1 thrashing of Coventry at Carrow Road in 2016, when Sergi Canos scored twice and a young Ben Godfrey came off the bench to a spectacular sixth.

Christos Tzolis of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The draw for the third round is set to be made this evening, after the conclusion of Arsenal's tie at West Brom (8pm kick-off), with the remaining Premier League teams joining and the draw no longer regionalised.

- You can take a look at 25 of our favourites images from the thrashing of Bournemouth above and below, as captured by our long-serving NCFC photographer Paul Chesterton, of Focus Images.

Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 4th goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent of Norwich scores his sides 6th goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich fans before the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson of Norwich, Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Max Aarons of Norwich watch from the stands during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich gives the thumbs up to the fans at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brennan Camp of Bournemouth and Brandon Williams of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Josh Sargent of Norwich is fouled by Gavin Kilkenny of Bournemouth during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brennan Camp of Bournemouth gets a yellow card from Referee Charles Breakspear during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bali Mumba of Norwich and Leif Davis of Bournemouth in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke watches on as Kenny McLean of Norwich takes on David Brooks of Bournemouth during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

