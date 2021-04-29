Live

Published: 7:15 PM April 29, 2021

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City players are in contention for end-of-season recognition as the EFL Awards are held this evening - and we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the news and reaction.

The ceremony is being held from 7.30pm, with Canaries stars Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki in the running for the Championship Player of the Season award and Max Aarons for Young Player of the Season.

The Championship Team of the Season is also set to be announced, with Daniel Farke expected to be in contention for Manager of the Season after leading City straight back to the Premier League.

City go into the awards sitting five points clear at the top of the table and with promotion already secured, knowing that victory in either of their last games will seal the title regardless of Watford's results.

The ceremony arrives hot on the heels of the Canaries this afternoon announcing Buendia as their Player of the Season winner, with fans voting captain Grant Hanley second and Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp third.

- You can follow all the updates in the live blog above