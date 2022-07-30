Championship A-Z: Can Brucie gets the Baggies going?

Opinion

As we conclude our A-Z Championship series, Chris Lakey takes a look at West Brom and Wigan

WEST BROM

Manager

Steve Bruce

An excellent centre-half for Norwich City back in the 80s, with 190 appearances in all competitions, before he moved to Manchester United. Been around the managerial block a bit – when he moved to the Baggies in February it was his 12th appointment.

Last season

Bruce was brought in to revive fortunes after Valerien Ismael was sacked. “I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League,” said Bruce. He started sixth on the grid – and finished the promotion race in 10th, their lowest finish for 20 years.

Last time v NCFC

(2018-19, Championship)

Norwich City 3 West Brom 4

Rhodes, Pukki, Hanley Rodriguez (2), Barnes, Robson-Kanu

West Brom 1 Norwich City 1

Gayle Rhodes

Star man

John Swift

A summer signing after leaving Reading, the attacking midfielder is acknowledged as one of the better players in the division – at least, that’s what the Baggies think. He seems to have been around for ever, but is only 26. Scored 11 goals for a poor Reading side last season.

AOB

Back to Brucie – he is looking for his fifth promotion from the Championship, having achieved the feat twice with both Birmingham and Hull. The Baggies are up there with Norwich when it comes to being a yo-yo club their last relegation in 2021 was the 11th from the top flight in their history.

Verdict

Bruce has had a clear-out, but they were very flat under his direction last season. They are, as always, among the favourites to go up, but there’s a bit of ‘the usual suspects’ about it. Could be similar to last season.





WIGAN

Manager

Leam Richardson

Appointed in April 2021, having turned down the opportunity to rekindle a successful relationship alongside manager John Cook, who had joined Ipswich. They’d been involved in promotion to the Championship before and Richardson repeated the trick. Named EFL manager of the season after leading Wigan to the title.

Last season

A bit turnaround for the Latics, having only just escaped relegation the previous season. Last season they secured promotion and the title on the final day, winning 3-0 at Shrewsbury. Will Keane bagged two goals to take his season tally to 26.

Last time v NCFC

(2018-10, Championship)

Norwich City 1 Wigan 0

Vrancic pen

Wigan 1 Norwich City 1

James pen Pukki



Star man

Will Keane

Wigan Athletic's Will Keane was a handful for League One defences last season - Credit: PA

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United, but made only three senior appearances. Had a few loan spells before he moved to Hull and then Ipswich. Didn’t really work out for him at Portman Road. Town didn’t take up an option to extend his contract and let him go. He joined Wigan and scored 10 goals in his first season then a staggering 26 last season – his career total is only 47!

AOB

Norwich and Wigan meet nice and early in the season – next week, in fact. It’s City’s first home game and Wigan’s first away game. The teams did meet on the opening day once, in 2011, when Wes Hoolahan scored an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Wigan

Verdict

They are coming off a really big season and in Leam Richardson appear to have got a good young manager. Whether they can take on some of this division’s big-hitters is another thing... survival. Just.