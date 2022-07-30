Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Championship A-Z: Can Brucie gets the Baggies going?

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM July 30, 2022
West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at Birmingham

Steve Bruce struggled to get the Baggies going last season - Credit: PA

As we conclude our A-Z Championship series, Chris Lakey takes a look at West Brom and Wigan

WEST BROM

Manager  

Steve Bruce 

An excellent centre-half for Norwich City back in the 80s, with 190 appearances in all competitions, before he moved to Manchester United. Been around the managerial block a bit – when he moved to the Baggies in February it was his 12th appointment. 

Last season  

Bruce was brought in to revive fortunes after Valerien Ismael was sacked. “I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League,” said Bruce. He started sixth on the grid – and finished the promotion race in 10th, their lowest finish for 20 years. 

Last time v NCFC  

(2018-19, Championship) 

Norwich City              3          West Brom 4  

Rhodes, Pukki, Hanley          Rodriguez (2), Barnes, Robson-Kanu 

West Brom                 1          Norwich City 1 

Gayle                                        Rhodes  

 Star man  

John Swift 

A summer signing after leaving Reading, the attacking midfielder is acknowledged as one of the better players in the division – at least, that’s what the Baggies think. He seems to have been around for ever, but is only 26. Scored 11 goals for a poor Reading side last season. 

AOB  

Back to Brucie – he is looking for his fifth promotion from the Championship, having achieved the feat twice with both Birmingham and Hull. The Baggies are up there with Norwich when it comes to being a yo-yo club their last relegation in 2021 was the 11th from the top flight in their history. 

Verdict  

Bruce has had a clear-out, but they were very flat under his direction last season. They are, as always, among the favourites to go up, but there’s a bit of ‘the usual suspects’ about it. Could be similar to last season. 


WIGAN 

Manager  

Leam Richardson 

Appointed in April 2021, having turned down the opportunity to rekindle a successful relationship alongside manager John Cook, who had joined Ipswich. They’d been involved in promotion to the Championship before and Richardson repeated the trick. Named EFL manager of the season after leading Wigan to the title. 

Last season 

A bit turnaround for the Latics, having only just escaped relegation the previous season. Last season they secured promotion and the title on the final day, winning 3-0 at Shrewsbury. Will Keane bagged two goals to take his season tally to 26. 

 Last time v NCFC  

(2018-10, Championship) 

Norwich City      1       Wigan 0 

Vrancic pen 

Wigan     1                    Norwich City 1 

James pen                   Pukki  

 
Star man  

Will Keane 

Wigan Athletic's Will Keane and Cambridge United's Paul Digby (right) battle for the ball

Wigan Athletic's Will Keane was a handful for League One defences last season - Credit: PA

The 29-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United, but made only three senior appearances. Had a few loan spells before he moved to Hull and then Ipswich. Didn’t really work out for him at Portman Road. Town didn’t take up an option to extend his contract and let him go. He joined Wigan and scored 10 goals in  his first season then a staggering 26 last season – his career total is only 47! 

AOB  

Norwich and Wigan meet nice and early in the season – next week, in fact. It’s City’s first home game and Wigan’s first away game. The teams did meet on the opening day once, in 2011, when Wes Hoolahan scored an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Wigan 

Verdict  

They are coming off a really big season and in Leam Richardson appear to have got a good young manager. Whether they can take on some of this division’s big-hitters is another thing... survival. Just. 

