A-Z: Time for a clear-out at Burnley?

Published: 5:00 PM June 13, 2021

A trip to Turf Moor beckons this season – Chris Lakey takes a look at Burnley, past, present and future in the latest instalment of our Premier League A-Z

The manager

Sean Dyche

Gravelly-voiced boss has been in charge at Turf Moor since 2012, since when he has twice won promotion to the Premier League. Been linked with various vacancies but, so far, has stayed put, despite a difference or two with previous owners about funding of the club. Popular as far as the national media – particularly those who prefer homegrown players and managers - are concerned.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche - Credit: PA

Last season

Even after a terrible start – no wins in their first seven games – they ended in a disappointing 17th place, although Dyche does work under tight financial constraints at times. However, the previous season Burnley finished in the top half and while Dyche will whittle on about a club still trying to establish itself in the top flight, the truth is that top half to near relegation was not a good season.

Next season

Unless they have a clear-out they’ll struggle again.

Star man

Nick Pope

Keeper was unlucky to miss out on the England squad for the Euros as he needed knee surgery.

A foot in both camps, but Burnley's former Norwich City player Robbie Brady looks set to move on this summer - Credit: PA

Summer issues

Robbie Brady’s contract expires this summer so he will leave. But you do feel the Clarets have some rather ageing players still in the squad – Jay Rodriguez, 31, Ashley Westwood, 31, Jack Cork, 31, Erik Pieters, 32, Phil Bardsley, 35, Matt Lowton, 32, and Matey Vydra, 29, among them. Will the owners loosen the purse strings, though?

Ins

Sean Dyche has been told he will get the financial support he requires, according to chairman Alan Pace, who took over just before the January transfer window. But who defines the support “he requires”?

Outs

Ben Gibson secured his exit from Turf Moor when Norwich got promoted, triggering a clause for the player who was on loan past season to become a permanent player. Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton have been linked with a move for striker Chris Wood. Robbie Brady’s contract expires.

Notable meeting

April 3, 2004

Burnley 3 Norwich City 5

City were top of the table and heading for the top flight, but they had to come from behind three times at Turf Moor.

Mathias Svensson, Darren Huckerby and Leon McKenzie all pulled City level before Svensson and Huckerby both completed braces to earn a big win. Svensson said afterwards he was always confident City would win. “I can say there was no one who ever thought we were going to lose,” he said. “But whatever game we go into we never think we are going to lose, even if we are 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go. We fight until the referee blows the whistle and we definitely did that. At 3-2 you get a bit worried because we gave away silly goals, which we shouldn’t really do. But we play good football, especially when we keep it down and pass the ball, and there are not a lot of teams can handle us then.”

Player links

Played for both – Ben Gibson, Robbie Brady, Ade Akinbiyi, Wayne Biggins, Paul McVeigh, Mo Camara, Paul Crichton, Peter Crouch, Kyle Lafferty, Mike Phelan, Jason Shackell, Sam Vokes – among others.

Remember when...?

In season 2019-2020 Burnley’s hierarchy took their eyes off the ball as far as new contracts were concerned. It meant, rather embarrassingly, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, and Aaron Lennon all left the club before the season had even ended. The uncertainty over their futures means Burnley couldn’t fill their bench for a game against Manchester City.



