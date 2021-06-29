A-Z: Can Rodgers help Leicester smash through glass ceiling?

Published: 2:00 PM June 29, 2021

The Pink Un continues it's A-Z of the 2021-22 Premier League season with an in-depth look at Leicester City...

Manager

Brendan Rodgers

Has long since re-established himself as one of European football’s top coaches after his spell at Liverpool turned sour. Rehabilitated in Scotland, Rodgers has strengthened Leicester since his appointment with the Foxes a genuine threat to the so-called ‘Big Six’ of the Premier League.

Leicester were unlucky to miss out on a place in the top four, and a Champions League place, on the final day of the season but an FA Cup win softened the disappointment.

There were rumours that Tottenham could turn to the Northern Irishman in their pursuit of a successor to Jose Mourinho but Rodgers poured cold water on the speculation.

When asked about his future at the end of last season, he said: “The fans can have no worries about myself. I absolutely love it here at Leicester and even with the emotion that we've just missed out, it motivates me even more to be here and to try and help the club to push us towards that level.”

What’s the squad looking like?

Decent – Leicester would ideally like to bring in another striker given Jamie Vardy has just turned 34 and can’t keep downing Red Bulls every season to keep him going. Kelechi Iheanacho proved an ideal foil at times last season but Rodgers would still like to supplement his front line.

They are reportedly close to securing the signing of Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka for £23m after going cold on Odsonne Edouard at Celtic.

A winger is also a priority to add some depth to the Foxes’ squad after Harvey Barnes’ knee injury and they would also like to bring in a full back before the start of the season.

A new centre back is also a possibility following the retirement of Wes Morgan. Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu are as good a collection of centre halves in the Premier League but matches where all three were available were few and far between.

The concern for Leicester fans, as always, is that another club will come in and take one of their crown jewels again this summer. Ngolo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell have all moved on in successive summers and there is speculation around Youri Tielemans with Liverpool reportedly interested in the Belgian.

Meanwhile, former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison has reportedly been identified by Arsenal as the creative force they need as they struggle to secure the permanent capture of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. Chelsea are also reportedly keen and Norwich would stand to benefit from any profit made in the sale to the tune of around 10 percent.

Last City meeting...

Friday, February 28: Norwich City 1 Leicester City 0

Poignant for many Canaries fans as this was the last time a full house at Carrow Road got to see their side before the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamal Lewis was the hero when his arrowed effort in the 70th minute hit the back of the net and gave City hope they could avoid relegation.

It proved to be false hope of course after Project Restart whilst it also proved to be Lewis’ last goalscoring contribution as he completed a £15m move to Newcastle during the summer.

Did you know...

After Harry Kane’s ill-fated loan spell at Carrow Road in 2012, the England skipper moved on to Championship Leicester and also struggled there. He has since admitted this was one of the lowest points of his career, leaving him to question whether he could reach the top of the game. He’s done all right since.