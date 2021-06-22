A-Z: Can Benitez take Everton where they want to go?

Published: 5:00 PM June 22, 2021

Rafael Benitez is on the verge of becoming Everton's new manager. - Credit: PA

Manager

There really was little hint towards the end of last season that Everton would be looking for a new manager this summer.

However, when Real Madrid come calling it appears difficult for anyone to say no and Carlo Ancelotti is no different.

The Italian agreed to return to the Bernabeu last month after Zinedine Zidane’s departure and judging from the way the Toffees have conducted the search for a successor, it’s safe to say they weren’t expecting it.

Many names have been mentioned and after seemingly favouring former Wolves boss Nuno Gomes, it now appears ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez is set to take the helm.

Benitez, a former Champions League winner with their fierce rivals, once referred to Everton as a ‘small club’. His first press conference when he addresses that should be an interesting watch.

What’s the squad looking like?

For a campaign that promised so much at one stage, Everton finished last season with something of a whimper as they fell away from the European places.

Priority number one is for a new manager to be installed and whoever that is has work to do.

An understudy must be sourced for Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Josh King failed to make an impression during his loan spell from Bournemouth. Norwich have since been linked with the Norwegian but he’s not a name currently on the club’s wanted list.

There’s uncertainty around Moise Kean with Paris St Germain yet to take up an option to buy the Italian youngster who spent last season on loan in the French capital. There have been a few murmurs of discontent around Richarlison, who was reportedly disappointed to see Ancelotti leave and the club could have a fight on to keep their Brazilian ace.

Theo Walcott has left to join Southampton whilst Everton are keen to shift Yannick Bolasie this summer.

A successor to Seamus Coleman is wanted with City right back Max Aarons reportedly a name under consideration as the Toffees could plunder Norwich for one of their star players in the same way they did for Ben Godfrey last summer.

Expectations

Owner Farhad Moshiri can’t be criticised for not trying to fund success but the club has so far not been able to break into the next tier of top clubs.

Benitez will be told that Champions League football is the goal and if he is given the funds to do it then you wouldn’t bet against the Spaniard making Everton the force they’re desperate to be. Quite whether some fans will ever be able to forgive his association with Liverpool remains to be seen. Success would help though.

Last time they met

June 24, 2020: Norwich 0 Everton 1

Michael Keane scored a near post header early in the second half to condemn City to another defeat after Project Restart.

The result left Daniel Farke’s men six points clear of safety as City hurtled towards a Championship return. Onel Hernandez should have opened the scoring in the first half but his bobbled shot hit the post.

Did you know?

Former Norwich City boss Bruce Rioch counts the Toffees amongst his clubs as a player. He made 30 appearances for the Blues in the 1976-77 season, scoring three goals.



