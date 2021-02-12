Lambert preparing for reunion with ex-City striker he rates as his best ever signing

Video

Published: 4:01 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM February 12, 2021

Paul Lambert is preparing for a reunion this weekend with a player he rates as one of his best signings for Norwich City.

Ipswich Town have a trip to Shrewsbury, where former striker Aaron Wilbraham is assistant manager. The former City striker has taken on extra responsibility as he fills in for manager Steve Cotterill who continues to battle Covid-19 in hospital.

Lambert signed Wilbraham from MK Dons whilst boss of City back in 2011 and the striker went on to play a part in the Canaries promotion to the Premier League that season.

He only made 22 appearances for Norwich, 11 of those coming in the Premier League, but the Scot describes him as 'pound-for-pound' the best signing he has ever made as a manager.

“I know big Alby there, he played under me and was probably the best pound-for-pound signing I’ve ever made. He was absolutely brilliant,” Lambert said.

“He’s a proper man, a proper bloke and everything a manager could ask for in how he performed for me.

“I’m happy for him but hope he loses tomorrow.

“It will be nice to see him. He’s a credit to himself. He played until he was 40 and he’s a credit to himself and his family, an absolute dream to work with.”

Former Norwich City striker Aaron Wilbraham is preparing to face ex-boss Paul Lambert. - Credit: PA

Wilbraham will oversee his seventh game in charge of the Salops tomorrow whilst Cotterill continues his recovery in hospital, and he is looking forward to pitting his wits against the manager who recommended that he completed his coaching badges in the first place.

“I know he’s a great manager, I know he’ll have them fired up, I know he has high standards," Wilbraham said, speaking about Ipswich's under-fire boss.

“I know how good he is, I know he’ll get it right if he feels like things haven’t gone well.

“I know his assistant Matthew Gill from playing at Norwich, I know they are the right men in charge.

“He was one of the people who told me to get my coaching badges done back then. I remember him saying ‘I think you’ll be brilliant if you get into it’. He said football is all about trust and you are trustworthy.

“He was probably the first one to put it in my head so I thank him for that. He gave me the chance to play in the Premier League at the age of 31 when I thought my chance had passed.

“I can’t thank him enough for taking a gamble.”