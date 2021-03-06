Published: 7:49 PM March 6, 2021 Updated: 7:55 PM March 6, 2021

Max Aarons has discussed the bid that Norwich City received for him during the January transfer window - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Promotion and playing well were the only focus for Norwich City star Max Aarons when a bid arrived for him during the January transfer window, reportedly from Roma.

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber revealed last month that despite the many clubs linked with City's star players, there was only one bid during January, which hadn't appeared amid the transfer speculation.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Everton were all linked during January but since Webber's revelation, The Sun have claimed that bid was from Italian giants Roma, of a deal worth around £20m.

Norwich had also turned away interest from Barcelona in September, who had sought Webber out about an initial loan deal for the England Under-21 international, with the option of making the deal permanent for around £20m at the end of the season - which was dismissed because of no obligation to make the deal permanent.

Aarons, speaking after the Championship leaders' 3-0 home win over Luton on Saturday afternoon, explained: "As Stuart says, there was an offer and we all sat down and spoke about it - which we did and decided it wasn't the best fit at that time.

"All focus was on getting the job done and playing as well as we can. I didn't want to let it become a distraction and neither did anyone from the club.

"So as soon as it was there we spoke about it and then it was done and it was straight on to getting more wins."

Aarons' consistent form and high levels of experience for his age saw majority shareholder Delia Smith admit recently that senior staff expect him to go to the top of the game and that the club are braced for a bigger club to sign him eventually.

The talented 21-year-old has shown maturity in dealing with the constant speculation about big moves since emerging as a teenager to play a key role in City's Championship title win during 2018-19.

Last summer clubs linked included Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolves and Aston Villa - but he has remained and has started all 35 league matches of the season so far for Daniel Farke's leaders.

"This year especially, with how the team has been doing and how we've been playing, I think that's been my main goal," Aarons continued.

"Everyone says that to a question like that but I think for me it's just about coming on the pitch and playing as well as I can, so when stuff like that happens, if there is stuff to be spoken about then for sure you can't just turn a blind eye to it.

"But once things are spoken about and everyone comes together and speaks on the subject, comes to a decision, an agreement, then it's fine and you can carry on playing.

"As soon as you put it to bed and deal with the situation then it's perfect for everyone."

The speedy full-back helped the Canaries seal a seventh consecutive victory as Luton were beaten 3-0 thanks to a Teemu Pukki brace and a fine strike from the fit-again Todd Cantwell, maintaining their 10-point lead at the summit.

"We discussed after beating Brentford that there's no point us winning that game and then taking our foot off the gas for, with all due respect to Luton, a team that's lower down the table," he added.

"We thought it was massively important to keep full steam ahead and get the job done."