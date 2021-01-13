Young City striker pens first professional deal

Video

Published: 10:07 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM January 13, 2021

Young striker Abu Kamara has signed his first professional contract at Norwich City after a season of progression in the club's youth ranks.

The 17-year-old has impressed for City's under-18 side this season, most notably scoring a hat-trick in their 4-2 FA Youth Cup third-round victory over Wolves in December. Kamara has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2023, a reward for his development this season.

Kamara joined the club at U11 stage and has played at every youth level for the club from that point, including for David Wright's U23s in the EFL Trophy this season.

Three goals and one assist in ten league matches for City's U18 side has prompted the club to secure Kamara's talents long-term, and the striker has described it as a 'massive achievement'.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family, it’s every kid’s dream to become a professional footballer and especially at a club like this, it’s a massive achievement for me and my family, so I’m over the moon.

“The club have shown a lot of faith in me and that gives me more confidence to do well, I really appreciate it from them. I try to get as many goals as I can to repay their faith in me.

The 17-year-old has signed a contract until 2023. - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

“I’ve been here roughly six or seven years, I joined here at the end of the under-11s, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. From the school programme to where I am now, it’s been amazing really.”

Kamara's development in the Canaries first-team has seen him converted from a defensive player into a goal-getter after academy manager Steve Weaver spotted some untapped potential in his game.

"Greg Crane is a lovely guy. He's really helped me through a lot of it, really. I've been with him for the majority of it really because I was playing a year up during the majority of the development stage. He's just taught me little things throughout the years that I've taken with me.

"As Steve (Weaver) came into the academy, he's transformed me from a defensive player into a striker and I've really liked the change. I think I'm excelling in that position."

City's emphasis on youth development under Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber has forged a pathway for academy stars to progress through the ranks and into the first-team, and Kamara is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey.

“As a young player, seeing that is really encouraging because it shows me that if I’m doing really well, I might have the opportunity to go with the first-team and potentially get a debut," Kamara told the club's official website.

“That’s my dream as a professional footballer, I’ve got to make the step to go to the first-team.”