Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021

A former Norwich City academy goalkeeper has told how his ‘love for football turned to hatred’ after he was released by the Canaries.

Fergal Hale-Brown has opened up about the disappointment of his promising professional career coming to an end in 2018, having played alongside current City first-teamers Max Aarons and Adam Idah.

He also trained with England and the Republic of Ireland at youth levels, alongside players including current Euros stars Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

Hale-Brown eventually won three U19 caps for Wales and helped beat England 3-2 in a European Championship qualifier, with players including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Sessegnon on the opposing side.

Now aged 21, the keeper is balancing his studies for a sports journalism degree at the University of East London with playing for Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian Premier Division, at step three of the non-league pyramid.

He has written about his experience of professional football for Non-League Daily, claiming that former Canaries keeper John Ruddy once said “I haven’t seen anyone this good at this age before” when playing for City's U18s while still eligible for the U15s.

“As the curtain drew on my six years at Norwich City, it was time to look for new opportunities,” Hale-Brown explains about his release.

“When I left, I had four contracts on the table from Championship clubs, but my love for football turned to hatred. I lost everything I had ever worked for.

“When I became one of those ‘forgotten footballers’, a group of individuals you hear so much about but never expect to be part of, I lost my identity.

“You live your dream for so many years, a dream that seems endless, and one person’s opinion rips that away from you. What else do you dream about now?”

Hale-Brown charts his journey from time with the academies of West Ham and Luton Town when he was a youngster, to joining Norwich as a 13-year-old and experiencing the culture shock of boarding at Wymondham College.

He progressed through the system and was alongside players including Aarons and current Rangers and Scotland U21 winger Glenn Middleton in signing a two-year scholarship deal in 2016.

Hale-Brown can be seen above signing his scholarship deal at Carrow Road, alongside then first-team manager Alex Neil

During 2016-17 he was a regular in the U18 Premier League and was the first-choice keeper in the FA Youth Cup, as Watford and Burnley were thrashed in the early rounds before a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, with other City players including Benny Ashley-Seal and Timi Odusina.

However, there was less game time for Hale-Brown during 2017-18 as a new regime arrived, with Stuart Webber arriving as sporting director.

For the academy ranks that led to Richard Money leaving as academy director and being replaced by Steve Weaver and club legend Darren Huckerby being among those to lose their role as part of the reorganisation.

Having missed earlier rounds due to injury, Hale-Brown returned for a Youth Cup quarter-final at Carrow Road in February 2018, playing alongside players including Aarons and Idah with Daniel Farke, Webber and first-team players watching on – with a semi-final against Chelsea up for grabs.

A succession of missed chances saw Birmingham race into a 3-0 lead after the break though and Spyrou could only manage a consolation in front of a crowd of around 1,500, on a night when the ‘Beast from the East’ arrived and snow had turned the stadium white shortly before the final whistle.

A few months later and it was announced that Hale-Brown was alongside players including Ebou Adams, Louis Ramsay and Michee Efete in being released.

“I finished my first season in full-time football having got to the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup, and had a very productive season,” he continued.

“My second year was where my career took a turn for the worse. The academy manager left, and this change saw the beginning of the end of my NCFC career.

“I was told I didn’t ‘fit the profile of a Norwich City goalkeeper’, a statement which, to this day, I can’t quite comprehend.”

Alongside academy team-mates in 2015, including future first-team players Jamal Lewis and Todd Cantwell

Hale-Brown provides a frank insight into the brutal reality that many young footballers will face and also echoes a similar journey to one of his former team-mates: Anthony Spyrou.

The forward had partnered Idah up front during that 2017-18 run to the Youth Cup quarter-finals but left the club six months before the end of his contract, in December 2019, and dropped down to step six of non-league to play alongside friends at Essex club Holland FC after being left exasperated by the professional game.

Although the Covid-19 pandemic limited Spyrou to just 14 appearances, he scored nine goals and his moved back up to step four of non-league ahead of the new season, joining Suffolk side Stowmarket Town.

- Click here to read Hale-Brown's article for Non-League Daily in full.