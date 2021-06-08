Idah's thankless task during Ireland draw

Video

Published: 10:31 PM June 8, 2021

Republic of Ireland's Adam Idah (left) and Hungary's Akos Kecskes battle for the ball during the international friendly match at Szusza Ferenc Stadium, Budapest. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Adam Idah started for the Republic of Ireland as they drew 0-0 in Hungary on Tuesday evening.

The young striker has been the favoured attacking option under boss Stephen Kenny and made his sixth international cap despite being only 20.

Operating as a lone striker, the Norwich City man had somewhat of a thankless task as Ireland looked to contain their opponents. Idah cut an isolated figure for the majority of the evening before being replaced by Cardiff striker James Collins late on.

Idah had a golden opportunity to register his first goal for his country on 64 minutes, but the Cork-born striker saw his 20-yard shot easily saved by former Liverpool keeper Adam Bogdan.

The City striker got through plenty of work and was a willing runner throughout. Kenny has previously described Idah as being 'full of potential' and has made him one of the countries regulars as he attempts to impose a new style of play onto the side.

Andrew Omobamidele was an unused substitute for Kenny's side.

Idah has been an Ireland regular since Stephen Kenny took the job. - Credit: PA

Przemek Placheta's preparations for the Euros ramped up as he came off the bench for Poland during their 2-2 draw with Iceland.

City's rapid winger replaced Przemyslaw Frankowski on the right-wing and looked lively in a 25-minute cameo. Placheta drifted into central areas and posed a real threat as Poland searched for an equaliser late on.

They kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Slovakia on Monday, June 14 at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia, with Placheta part of the travelling party alongside names that include Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Outgoing City midfielder Emi Buendia could feature for Argentina overnight as they face Colombia in their final World Cup qualifier prior to the Copa America.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and will complete his medical after the game. It's expected the club-record sale will be confirmed later this week.

Onel Hernandez has started for Cuba as they continued their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign.

Cuba faced Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in their final fixture of this particular camp, with a crunch Gold Cup play-off game against French Guiana scheduled for next month.