Going out on a loan was 'never a discussion' Idah had with City boss

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:02 PM March 18, 2021   
Adam Idah has been a part of Daniel Farke's first-team plans at Norwich City this season.

Adam Idah has admitted that he was ready to show his talents out on loan this season, but Daniel Farke saw the Irish international as an integral part of his first-team plans at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old was given his first taste of senior football for City during their Premier League campaign last year with his league debut arriving at Old Trafford against Manchester United. 

Idah was then a frequent option off the bench for Farke and after relegation, he was prepared to head for a temporary spell away from Carrow Road to continue his development if required. 

That was never a conversation that happened inside Farke's office. Instead, the striker was encouraged and told he would be a part of their squad as they sought an instant Premier League return.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year. I scored in the Championship, made my international debut but then got injured just before Christmas, I’m just trying to get back in the team and do the best I can to help the team.

“In pre-season, I was quite confident that I could work my way into the squad and if I had to go on loan then I would have, but that was never a discussion by the manager.

“I’m still young, learning the game, and I feel I just have to be more consistent with my performances."

Injuries have hampered Idah's game time this season and the forward may now require a hernia operation that could see him miss between four to five weeks of action. 

Idah has scored twice in the Championship this season and isn't surprised to see the Canaries flying high at the summit after the discussions the squad held last summer.

Adam Idah of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Adams Park,

Idah netted his second goal of the season against Wycombe earlier this month.

“We were disappointed when we got relegated but we got together as a group and said, ‘look there can’t be individuals in the team, if we want to get back into the Premier League, we must all come together’.

“In the changing room the team spirit is unbelievable, and it’s been like that throughout the season. Everyone’s ambition was to get back into the Premier League and we are doing quite well so far," Idah told the Cork Echo.

“I think we could have had a chance in the Premier League last year, but it just wasn’t to be, but that was the first time playing at that level for some of us. I think we will be better equipped if we manage to get promoted again."

