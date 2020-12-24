Idah signs new City deal and reveals good news on injury recovery

Published: 5:00 PM December 24, 2020

Adam Idah has delivered a double Christmas present for Norwich City fans, signing a new long-term contract and revealing his injury rehabilitation is ahead of schedule.

The 19-year-old striker - who joined the Canaries academy from Cork club College Corinthians in 2017 - has signed a new deal to add a year to his previous terms, extending until the summer of 2024.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn't played for City since late October, serving a three-game ban after a red card for an angry reaction to a tackle during the 2-1 home win over Wycombe and then remaining on the bench during the 1-0 victory over Swansea at Carrow Road when he was available again.

Idah then went away and won his fourth and fifth senior international caps but returned to Norfolk with a knee injury.

“It’s recovering really well, to be fair," he said of his injury. "They thought I might be back sometime in February but as it stands now I should be back in mid-January, so everything’s going well.”

It's been a busy year for the forward. He became City's youngest ever hat-trick scorer in January when he starred at Preston in the FA Cup, started a Premier League game at Old Trafford, scored a crucial shoot-out penalty at Tottenham in the FA Cup, tasted the pain of top-flight relegation and was thrown into the international deep end by new Ireland boss Stephen Kenny.

His injury has slowed his progress but the new contract will allow him to start 2021 in a good frame of mind and feeling hungry for more success.

“I’m over the moon, just so happy to put pen to paper," he said, speaking to City's official website. "When I heard the news I knew straight away that I wanted to extend my contract with this club.

“Ever since I’ve come here I’ve loved every moment of it.”

Idah has scored four goals in 23 games so far for City, including getting the ball rolling for the current Championship leaders in September when he came off the bench to score the late winner at Huddersfeld during the opening weekend of the campaign.

He continued: “Every year has been different, it’s been a good experience for me, I’ve developed a lot as a player. I’ve come up through every age group and I just want to keep getting better and developing.

“I think Norwich is the best place for me to do that. I love the club, it’s like a second family to me, everyone’s welcomed me in since the moment I got here.

“Also it reminds me a lot of back home, Norwich is so similar to Cork, everyone here is so friendly, not just in the club but the public and the fans. So I’m just happy to extend my time here.”