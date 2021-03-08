Published: 10:40 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM March 8, 2021

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer is hopeful that Akin Famewo's loan isn't about to be disrupted by injury again, after a return to form and fitness continued for the Norwich City defender.

The 22-year-old missed all of November with a hamstring problem and then picked up an ankle injury in December which kept him out for two months.

The powerful centre-back has returned to action recently - having been a key part of the Addicks defence which conceded just two goals in the opening seven games of the season - and helped earn a 1-0 win at Wigan on Tuesday and a 0-0 draw at Oxford on Saturday.

He completed that draw, which leaves Charlton four points adrift of the play-offs, but had a tight hamstring.

"If you’ve got something wrong with the hamstring then you don’t get through a game – you’re done," Bowyer told London News Online.

“I’m hoping it is just neural from his back with the amount of travelling we have done, that has been crazy of late."

Elsewhere in League One, Canaries striker Tyrese Omotoye came on for the final 26 minutes as Swindon lost 2-1 at play-off chasing Accrington Stanley, leaving the Robins 20th and just a point clear of the relegation zone.

In the Championship, midfielder Tom Trybull started a second consecutive game for Blackburn and was replaced during injury-time as Rovers won 2-0 away to mid-table rivals Millwall, having a shot well saved in the second half.

Sam McCallum played all of a crucial 1-0 home win for Coventry, deployed in his usual left wing-back role against Midlands rivals and fellow survival scrappers Derby County, pushing them six points clear of relegation trouble.

In Croatia, the search for a first goal for Rijeka continues for Josip Drmic, coming on after 60 minutes of a 2-0 defeat away to leaders Dinamo Zagreb. The striker was making his fifth consecutive appearance as a substitute, picking up a yellow card as Rijeka slipped to fifth place.

The downturn in form in the Swiss top flight continued for Basel, with Timm Klose making his 19th consecutive start. A 2-1 defeat to Servette saw their opponents move above them into second place, leaving Basel without a win in seven games.

Centre-back Rocky Bushiri made his first league appearance of the season for Eupen, playing the opening 73 minutes of a 3-3 draw at home to Leuven on Saturday, with all the goals already scored.

That followed playing the final 12 minutes of a 1-0 home win over Gent in the Belgian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old's mid-table loan club now unbeaten in four games.

Isak Thorvaldsson made his first appearance of the season for IA Akranes, starting a 4-1 home win over second-tier side Vestri in the League Cup group stages. The 19-year-old midfielder playing the opening 73 minutes on Friday, with the new league season scheduled to start next month.

In the Dutch second tier, Daniel Adshead retained his starting place ahead of Telstar's 3-1 loss away to leaders Cambuur on Friday, with the England U20 midfielder playing the opening 68 minutes as his mid-table loan club went a seventh game without a win.

Left-back Philip Heise played all of a 0-0 home draw with St Pauli on Saturday, leaving Karlsruher fifth and three points adrift of the promotion play-off places in the German second tier.

Aidan Fitzpatrick returned to action for Queen of the South after a four-game absence, with the 19-year-old winger playing the final 34 minutes of a 4-2 win at Arbroath, leaving his loan club fourth in the Scottish Championship.

Scottish keeper Archie Mair continues as King's Lynn Town's first choice in the National League as well, playing in a 2-2 draw at Notts County last Tuesday and a 3-0 defeat at Woking on Saturday, with the Linnets 21st and having to furlough several players due to financial challenges.

Unused subs: Louis Thompson (MK Dons)

Not in action: Danel Sinani (Waasland-Beveren), Gassan Ahadme (Real Oviedo B), Jordan Thomas (Leyton Orient), William Hondermarck (Harrogate)