Published: 1:10 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM June 3, 2021

Rade Krunic celebrates scoring for AC Milan against Celtic in the Europa League earlier this season - Credit: PA

The agent of AC Milan midfielder Rade Krunic claims Norwich City are one of the clubs interested in signing the Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder this summer.

The 27-year-old former Empoli favourite has spent the past two seasons with the Serie A giants and has been involved regularly, making 56 appearances in total in all competitions, but just 20 of those have been starts.

He still has three years to run on his contract, having been signed in 2019 for an initial eight million euros (around £6.8m), with potential add-on fees to follow. He was the first signing after Milan legend Paolo Maldini was appointed as technical director.

Torino had shown interest in January as they scrapped for top flight survival but Krunic remained in Milan and helped the Rossoneri finish second in Serie A and reach the last 16 of the Europa League, where they were knocked out by eventual runners-up Manchester United.

His agent, Predrag Risticvic, has spoken to MilanNews24 and said: “We have many offers from England and Germany, the Italian teams have not yet contacted us. One of the clubs most interested in Krunic is Norwich City."

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Rade Krunic celebrates scoring against Northern Ireland during October 2020 - Credit: PA

Kruinc won his 21st cap on Wednesday night as Bosnia were held to a 0-0 friendly draw by Montenegro, playing the full 90 minutes.

His country missed out on the Euros, losing a penalty shoot-out in their play-off against Northern Ireland in October, after Krunic had scored the opener in a 1-1 draw. He didn't take one of the penalties but played the full 120 minutes in the central attacking midfield role.

Just five of his 25 appearances in Serie A were starts and the central midfielder's agent expects his client to have options if he does decide to move on this summer.

"Every day clubs contact us and ask us for information, but we never know what can happen at any moment in the world of football," Risticvic continued.

"Now the season is over and he is ready to play with Bosnia, after which he will go on vacation, then he will restart the pre-season with Milan.

"Now we do not know his future for sure, there are many offers for him, but he is not currently moving.”

Stefano Pioli led Milan to second in Serie A this season, their highest finish since 2012, and their first Champions League qualification since 2014.

Krunic contributed two goals and three assists during 38 matches so could well be pushed further to the fringes as Milan look to re-establish themselves at the top level.

The tall midfielder is skilful, two-footed and creative, with his only Serie A goal this season being an excellent right-footed free-kick during a 2-0 win at Verona in March.

He mostly plays as a central midfielder but is also regularly used in a more attacking role and has a reputation for being good in the tackle as well.

The Canaries are in the market for at least one central midfielder this summer after promotion to the Premier League being coincided with the exits of Oliver Skipp, Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey, with Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp also finishing the season with injury issues.

The report makes no mention of a valuation but City do have some money to spend this summer and could generate more by selling one of the club's star players, such as Emi Buendia or Max Aarons.

It's understood the Italian top flight is also a market that Norwich see as potentially offering good value this summer but with the financial losses created by the Covid-19 pandemic and the start of the Euros approaching, it's been a slow start to the summer transfer market - with the Premier League window officially opening on Wednesday.

Krunic's second season in Italy since joining Empoli ended in relegation but he remained and played a key part in winning the Serie B title, with five goals and 10 assists during 2017-18.

Empoli slipped straight back to the second tier but five goals and six assists in Serie A during 2018-19 persuaded Milan to keep him in the top flight.