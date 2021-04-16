Former City coach leaves England U21 post

Video

Published: 10:07 AM April 16, 2021

Aidy Boothroyd has left his role as England U21 boss after a disappointing European Championship campaign that saw the Young Lions fail to exit their group.

The former City youth coach has spent seven years working for England's youth teams, beginning with the U20s before being promoted to U21s boss when Gareth Southgate was handed the senior job.

Despite taking the Young Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of the 2017 U21 Euro final and winning the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Boothroyd oversaw a disappointing campaign in the recent Euros despite possessing a very talented squad that included City trio Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Oliver Skipp.

Boothroyd described the job as 'utterly impossible' during the group stages of the competition last month, and has left his role with immediate effect. The 50-year-old is eyeing a return to club football.

England can take their time to appoint Boothroyd's successor, with their next competitive international fixture not being played until September. The FA has already begun a recruitment process.

Speaking about his departure as England U21 boss, the former Watford and Colchester United boss said: “It has been the greatest privilege to represent The FA and lead England teams into

high-profile tournaments.

Oliver Skipp was one of three Norwich City players to feature in the European Championships under Boothroyd last month, - Credit: PA

"While we didn’t finish in the way we wanted, I am very proud to have been able to work so closely with players who I know will go on to have remarkable international careers and to have experienced some very special moments with them over the years.

“I would like to thank my staff and all of the incredible support team that have done so much to help

us remain competitive against other elite nations. In every single get-together they embraced our

unique challenge of rightly prioritising the needs of the senior team while ensuring we gave our all to

try and get a positive performance and result.”

England boss Southgate has praised Boothroyd for his 'dedication' to developing young English talent and has wished him well for the next stage of his career.

“I’d like to thank Aidy for his wholehearted support and dedication to developing English players and coaches across the last seven years. His pride in working with all of our development teams has shone through and his support of the senior team has been greatly appreciated. I wish him every success on the next step of his career.”