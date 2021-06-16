Ajax veteran surprised to be starting ahead of City keeper at Euros

Published: 8:21 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 8:29 AM June 16, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul was in friendly action for Holland against Scotland - Credit: PA

Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg says he would have 'laughed very hard' if he had been told he would be Holland's first choice at the Euros this summer.

The former Roma, Fulham and Everton veteran was chosen by Dutch boss Frank de Boer ahead of Norwich City star Tim Krul for their Group C opener against Ukraine on Sunday, an entertaining 3-2 win.

Stekelenburg, who turns 39 in September, was given squad number one after the goalkeeper department was changed ahead of the tournament.

De Boer opted to leave Valencia's Jasper Cillessen out of the squad as the former Barcelona keeper was self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test, with AZ Almaar's Marco Bizot called and given number 23, with Krul remaining 13.

After three strong seasons with Norwich and a return to the Premier League sealed, Krul looked on course to claim the gloves, having started his country's last five games while Cillessen had injury issues.

However, after a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland, Stekelenburg was selected for a 3-0 friendly win over minnows Georgia in the final warm-up and kept his place for the Ukraine game.

Stekelenburg had been back-up at Ajax for most of the season but a 12-month ban for Cameroon keeper Andre Onana arrived in February, for a failed doping test, and he stepped in to help Ajax to a league and cup double in Holland.

"If you had told me at the beginning of this season that I was going to play a European Championship, I would have laughed at you very hard," Stekelenburg told Dutch media outlet NU.

"But yes, that's how it goes in football."

Stekelenburg appears to be on course to remain in goal for Thursday night's clash with Austria, after being put up for media interviews at the pre-game press conference.

Asked about being the oldest player registered for the tournament, he added: "I've read it too. It's fun but no more than that."

Canaries keeper Krul made sure to send a supportive message after the win over Ukraine, with a photo of him smiling with teammates after the win over Ukraine.

The 33-year-old posted on Instagram: "One team One goal. Great start of the tournament."

Ajax legend de Boer successfully started his coaching career with his former club, but disastrous stints at Inter Milan and Crystal Palace followed.

He spent 18 months in the USA with Atlanta United but was appointed national team coach in September as Ronald Koeman left to take over at Barcelona.