City loan watch: Famewo's error, Drmic's goal and McCallum's relegation fight continue

Connor Southwell

Published: 2:43 PM March 22, 2021   
Charlton Athletic's Akin Famewo warming up before the Sky Bet League One match at the New Meadow, Sh

Akin Famewo's mistake gifted Wimbledon a route back into the encounter on Saturday. - Credit: PA

On-loan Norwich City defender Akin Famewo has been a reliable defensive option for Charlton Athletic this season, but his error prevented new Addicks boss Nigel Adkins from recording three points in his first game in charge. 

Famewo has earned rave reviews during his season-long loan at the Valley, but recent injury problems have hampered his progress at the League One club recently. 

The 22-year-old under-hit a backpass in the second half, allowing Ryan Longman to tap home his second goal and Wimbledon's equaliser despite Charlton taking the lead twice at Plough Lane. Adkins has replaced Lee Bowyer, who joined City's Championship rivals Birmingham City last week. 

City's defender has made 16 appearances in League One this season.

Josip Drmic netted his first goal since joining Croatian side Rijeka on a loan deal in January. 

The Swiss international cut back inside the box before unleashing a powerful striker into the opposite corner to score his first goal since City's fifth-round FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur last March. 

Rijeka went on to record their first win of 2021, with Drmic scoring the equaliser as they beat Slaven Belupo 3-1.

Speaking to Rijeka's official website, Drmic said: "It's a nice feeling to shake the net again. Now that I think about it I can’t remember when I scored the last goal. I am glad that I was able to help the team."

Josip Drmic netted the equaliser in the second half.

Josip Drmic netted his first goal since City's famous FA Cup fifth-round tie with Spurs. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coventry's battle against the drop in the Championship continues, and Sam McCallum started for the Sky Blues as they drew 0-0 against struggling Wycombe Wanderers.

The left-back caused problems with his long-throw and offered an attacking threat going forwards. Mark Robins' side sit four points above the relegation zone, but Rotherham do have games in hand. 

Louis Thompson continued his comeback from his latest injury setback for Russell Martin's MK Dons during their 2-1 win against in-form Burton Albion in League One. 

The 26-year-old was a second-half substitute as Dons recorded their third consecutive win on the spin. 

Elsewhere, Timm Klose continues to get minutes for FC Basel in Switzerland. The experienced defender played 90 minutes as they were beaten 2-1 by Lugano. The fortunes are more positive for left-back Philip Heise, his side Karlrusher who drew 0-0 to maintain their fifth position in Bundesliga Two. 

Aidan Fitzpatrick also made a substitute appearance for Queen of the South, but they lost 2-1 away at Greenock Morton.

AFC Wimbledon's Joe Pigott (left) and Milton Keynes Dons' Louis Thompson battle for the ball the Sky

Louis Thompson continues his injury fightback at MK Dons. - Credit: PA

Players whose teams didn’t play last week: Isak Thorvaldsson (IA Akranes), Danel Sinani (Waasland-Beveren)

Players who weren’t involved in matchday squads: Archie Mair (King’s Lynn), Dan Adshead (SC Telstar), Rocky Bushiri (KAS Eupen), Tyrese Omotoye (Swindon Town), William Hondermarck (Harrogate Town), Gassan Ahadme (Real Oviedo), Tom Trybull (Blackburn Rovers)

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
