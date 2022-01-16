Kieran Dowell gives match-winner Adam Idah a big hug after City's win against Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alan Shearer was impressed with the performance of young striker Adam Idah as Norwich City revived their season with a 2-1 home win over Everton.

The former England captain and the Premier League’s record goal-scorer reviewed the 20-year-old's display as part of the Match of the Day analysis.

Idah scored the crucial second goal to notch his first in the English top flight and his first senior goal at Carrow Road.

“What a day for Norwich, what a day for him, his first Premier League goal,” Shearer said of the Republic of Ireland international.

“Pukki was the main focal point and he (Idah) sort of dropped in behind him – and Everton couldn’t cope with him, at all.

“He caused them too many problems, he was too clever for them. His touch sort of gets away from him (ahead of his finish) a little bit but he is quickest to react.

“But look at the time and space that Everton allow him to take a touch and turn, to get at them and cause them problems.

“That was a constant all afternoon, a lovely little touch and turn there, terrible from Gomes there, and the weight of pass was superb again.

Adam Idah squeezes his shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Something similar again, not tackled again, he gets Norwich into the final third and then he’s got his pop at goal.

“It was a superb performance from Norwich and from him in particular, so congratulations on his first (Premier League) goal.”

IDAH STATS

Idah was making his 51st appearance for Norwich but just his ninth start, scoring his seventh goal for the Canaries in total.

After some encouraging moments during starts at Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham recently, the Irishman posted his most impressive statistics yet.

WyScout tallies significant contributions to a game as ‘actions’ and shows Idah with a total of 76 on Saturday. His previous high for City was 61 at Palace.

The following were all new or equalling career highs in a Norwich league game, during his display against Everton.

Shots: 3

Passes: 20

Completed passes: 14

Dribbles attempted: 11

Duels: 40

Duels won: 14

Aerial duels: 5

Aerial duels won: 3

Received passes: 14

Accurate passes to final third: 5

As well as having the most touches (52) of any Norwich player during the win, his stats still show room for progress but also hint at his most complete display so far.

He became the Canaries' youngest ever hat-trick scorer during an FA Cup win at Preston two years ago and only turns 21 next month, with nine international caps to his name already as well.