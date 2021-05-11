Tettey considering offer to prolong career at Rosenborg

Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 11, 2021

Alex Tettey is considering an offer to prolong his playing career before going into coaching. - Credit: Archant

Alex Tettey has received an offer to continue playing in Norway - believed to be from former club Rosenborg.

The experienced midfielder is set to make a decision on his future this week, with the Norwegian season having kicked off last weekend. Rosenberg boss and former City player Age Hareide has made no secret to bring Tettey back to the club where he made his name.

Tettey will leave Norfolk and return to Trondheim after over a decade away from Norway and a decision is expected to be made over his future in the next week.

"I have one offer on the table to keep playing. I haven't made my mind up yet. It is very new. I'm still looking at it and hopefully, I will make a decision very soon.

"I didn't think that you could be at my age you could still be at this club, which in my eyes is a top club. To be around the club at this age, it doesn't happen too often. Clubs need young blood and if you are over 30 then you are lucky to get a one-year deal.

"For me to be here at the age of 35 and for teams to be still contacting me, it is unbelievable."

Tettey has hinted in recent months that he is eyeing a move into coaching after hanging up his boots. The former Norway international has explained why that next step won't come at Norwich.

"I haven't said I don't want to be a senior coach. I wouldn't get any sleep, I wouldn't have any hair. A lot of things would happen to me!

"The plan is to do youth. I think I have plenty to offer at that level. To do that here would be very difficult, my kids would have to be 18 and out of the house. Then the missus would need to let me go travelling, so I don't think it will be here any time soon!

"It would have been nice though, because Norwich City's academy is top class. But if that was the case, it would be like getting a contract to play again. We will see what happens."

Much has been said about Tettey being handed a celebration game in the same way that City legends Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan were granted two years ago.

Tettey has been invited back to Carrow Road at a future game to say goodbye to supporters properly but explains why he doesn't want a game dedicated to him.

"I don't like these things because everyone's eyes are on you. It will be nice to come back and say goodbye to the fans. But hopefully, there is nothing too crazy. I just want to wave at everyone and say thank you. Then out of the building again."