Tettey still waiting for City decision on his future

Published: 2:59 PM April 23, 2021

No decision has been made over Alex Tettey's Norwich City future yet, the 35-year-old has confirmed.

The Norwegian stalwart's contract expires at the end of June, with City yet to make a decision over whether to extend his stay into its tenth season.

Tettey has been a regular member of City's matchday squads but hasn't amassed the number of appearances he did during the Canaries' season in the top-flight last year. Oliver Skipp's progress has seen him drop down the pecking order.

He remains an important and experienced member of City's group and has been a vocal presence from the sidelines during matches behind closed doors this season.

Tettey has previously spoken about his opposition to a testimonial or a celebration game as he doesn't want the fuss.

Fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic is also out of contract alongside goalkeeper Michael McGovern, who is expected to sign a new deal at the club this summer.

City boss Daniel Farke said the club would 'look after' the experienced midfielder irrespective of what happens from here.

"I have no idea what will happen," Tettey said. "Someone told me about what you said (Farke's comments), but I can not give any more information. I'm ignorant there. I do not know what will happen.



"I have no expectations for anything, and am very relaxed about the whole thing. I know I can be told that I'm too old and that they do not need me. That's fine, I've got it.

"I do not think I know anymore (what I want). It goes without saying that when you are the age I am, it is not just me who decides anymore, there are more people to join. Should I get something interesting, I can look at it. If not, I will move on", Tettey told Norweigan outlet Adressa.



"I'm a little excited myself too, even though I take it a little calmer than others. My life does not stop if I do not play football. I am 35 years old and life goes on. But I have to do something.

"Then I have to take it up with my wife. The intention is to move home, and if any foreign offers come, I have to bring my wife. If something happens domestically, I'm willing to hear it. Then she will be happy. Everything else must be discussed vigorously."