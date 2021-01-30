'It's my dream thing to do' - Tettey open to City stay and wants to begin coaching journey under Farke

Video

Alex Tettey would be open to an extra year at Norwich City to learn from Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Long-serving Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey would be open to extending his stay at the club for the further season, admitting he wants to start a coaching course and learn under Daniel Farke.

The experienced Norwegian is out of contract this summer but would consider extending his contract at Carrow Road for an extra year should an offer be made by the club. That would see Tettey move into his 10th season at the club.

Despite not playing much, Tettey has been given more time to consider his next step. A job in football is something the 34-year-old is considering and he is keen to begin his coaching education with City's current boss as his mentor.

"If I am not going to play, it would be very exciting with a year where I take the course and learn from my Daniel Farke. It's my dream thing to do, and something I've been thinking about a bit lately. This is something that would have been very interesting. I have not asked him, but I reckon he would say yes."

Tettey has previously stated his plan was to return to Norway and retire from professional football at the end of the season, but a lack of game time has preserved his physical condition. Although he admits no conversations have taken place around a new contract.

The midfielder has seen game time limited this season after Ollie Skipp signed on loan from Spurs. Yet, he has still made his 250th appearance for the club in December and overtook Sandy Kennon to become the player with most appearances (outside the UK and Ireland) from overseas when he came on against Barnsley last weekend.

"If someone is crazy enough to offer me a contract, I always look at it," the midfielder told Norwegian outlet Adresseavisen.

"It is strange. So I sit and bite my nails, and a lot of questions come up. Will anyone offer me a new contract? Will anyone offer me a job? There are many things I think about, but I do not panic. Stress is not good for the body

"For me to play more, everything has to work incredibly well. It has to be 100 percent, no matter where it is, for me to say yes. At the same time, it would have been exciting if someone suddenly got in contact with a very good job offer.

"Then the family must say yes or no to it. It is always important. But should there be a good opportunity from a place that tempts me, I can go to the basement and think about it. Since I have not played as much as last year, it is clear that the body is in a slightly better condition.

"I have my fans in the club who walk around and sing "one more year", I hear it every other day. Even the coach jokes about it sometimes."