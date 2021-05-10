Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

'It makes sense for him to come back' - Tettey on Tottenham ace

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:02 PM May 10, 2021   
Oliver Skipp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Oliver Skipp has been a revelation on loan at Norwich City this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alex Tettey believes there is only one destination for Oliver Skipp should Tottenham opt to send him out on loan again next season. 

The 20-year-old has kept the experienced Norwegian out of the Canaries' first-team and has performed with consistent quality throughout the course of a season that saw City crowned as Championship title winners. 

Skipp suffered a metatarsal injury in City's win over Reading and will now return to his parent club ahead of pre-season. 

Spurs are yet to replace Jose Mourinho, but reports suggest they are searching for a coach dedicated to developing young talent and playing attractive football. It remains to be seen whether Skipp will have a first-team role to play next season, but if not, Tettey is in no doubt about where he should head. 

"Every Norwich fan would say that they hope that Tottenham don't play him so he can come back!" Tettey joked. 

"When you are that age, you consistently play football. Tottenham need to find out whether they want to give him that. If not, then we know and he knows there is only one place for him. He should just come here. 

"There is no pressure. The manager loves him. He knows the group, he's been here and done well. It makes sense for him to come back.

"Everyone wants him to come back. Fingers crossed."

Throughout his nine years at the club, many have challenged Tettey's place in the midfield engine room. Prior to Skipp's arrival, nobody had managed to snatch his crown. 

Alexander Tettey of Norwich, Jacob Davenport of Blackburn Rovers and Oliver Skipp of Norwich in acti

Alex Tettey is full of praise for Oliver Skipp.

The departing 35-year-old says Skipp is the archetypal midfielder for any modern club, with his temperament a key reason behind his progress this season.

"There's one mark he gets from me and that's A+++. There's not much to say, I don't know how you can be 20 and play with the maturity and quality that he does.

"In any team, you need a guy like that. He's the modern type player that you need. He is an incredible young footballer with a bright future ahead of him. He is a nice guy as well. 

"What I like about him is he is not that loud, he smiles a lot but when he plays his football, he's there."

Asked if Skipp reminds him of himself, Tettey replied: "Yes, in many, many ways."

Norfolk

