'They will need your voice' - Tettey's Premier League message to fans

Published: 6:56 AM May 13, 2021

Alex Tettey is considering an offer to prolong his playing career before going into coaching. - Credit: Archant

Alex Tettey has told supporters Norwich City “will need your voice next season” in an open letter.

The 35-year-old, who has signed a one-year deal with Norwegian side Rosenborg, has urged fans to do everything they can to support their side in the Premier League next season.

Tettey insisted he will always come back to watch the Canaries and regards Norwich as his home.

Here’s the open letter in full...

Hello Canary fans. I am saying goodbye, but it is not a proper goodbye because I will always come back and watch Norwich City games.

Having lived here for nine years, Norfolk and the city of Norwich is my home. My second boy was born here and for that to happen is massive. It is a big compliment to the area and the people, and I wanted to say thank you for your support, thank you for accepting me and thank you for making me smile.

I think the future is very, very bright for Norwich. I try to be modest when I explain how much things have changed since I joined the club in 2012, but the transformation has been massive. The facilities at the training ground and Carrow Road are fantastic, there are so many good young players coming through the academy and the club has a modern style of football that is being practiced and played at every level.

I have been lucky enough to see all of these changes and I know that plans are in place to improve the club further in the future.

Next for me is moving to Norway, getting the kids into school and settling into a new house. From there the plan is to do my coaching badges. I have received lots of messages and phone calls from supporters wishing me well and thanking me for what I have done for Norwich City. I know this doesn’t happen to every footballer and it has been overwhelming to be honest.

I want you to keep sharing and doing everything to help the guys next season. They will need your voice at Carrow Road when you are finally back inside the stadium.

On the Ball, City!

Alex