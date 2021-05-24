Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City youngster gains Ireland call-up

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:06 PM May 24, 2021   
Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich celebrates winning the Championship after the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 01/05/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Andrew Omobamidele has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 27-man squad for their upcoming internationals against Andorra and Hungary. 

Omobamidele was thrust into first team action towards the end of the season following injuries to Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann and impressed at the heart of the defence alongside Grant Hanley. 

The 18-year-old joins fellow City youngster Adam Idah in the squad for the friendlies which will take place on June 3 against Andorra and June 8 against Hungary. 

Omobamidele is not the only player to make the Ireland senior squad for the first time with Shamrock Rovers Danny Mandroiu, St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath and Rotherham’s Chiedozie Ogbene all called up by manager Stephen Kenny. 

Republic of Ireland Squad 
 
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City) 
 
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City). 
 
Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers). 
 
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers). 

