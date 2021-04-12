City defender likened to a 'young Rio Ferdinand'

Video

Published: 3:27 PM April 12, 2021

Andrew Omobamidele has impressed during his first three starts for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Andrew Omobamidele's start to life as a senior Norwich City player has earned rave reviews from his home country, with one pundit likening the 18-year-old to a 'young Rio Ferdinand'.

The Irish youth international has impressed during his first three senior starts for the Canaries, and he has contributed to two clean sheets and won seven points in his opening three matches as he covers for experienced duo Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann.

Alongside captain Grant Hanley, Omobamidele has ensured City retain their solid base which has served them tremendously well this season as they continue their push for an instant top-flight return.

Omobamidele has an opportunity to feature until the end of season as he remains City's only fit centre-back alongside Hanley. Boss Daniel Farke was full of praise for his contribution in the last few matches.

City require just two more points to seal their top-flight return and can clinch promotion this weekend with a victory over Bournemouth. Whether the Canaries would look for a loan move or plan for him to develop in-house remains to be seen.

Omobamidele's performances at the heart of City's defence has also drawn praise from his home country, with ex-Dundalk manager Vinny Perth describing the defender as a 'really, really exciting footballer'.

Daniel Farke gave Omobamidele some tactical advice after City's 7-0 win over Huddersfield. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Perth went on to state that he saw similarities between the 18-year-old and former England international and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

“I watched him play for the Ireland under-21s against Wales – he was ok,” Perth said to Off the Ball.

“But I watched him against Preston in a 1-1 draw, and he subsequently stayed in the team. He has been outstanding – a really, really exciting footballer.

“They want to play out from the back, he is so comfortable on the ball. I hate giving players tags, but he looks like a young Rio Ferdinand. He has got bits to learn, in that he could develop his upper body strength but he is 18, playing against men.

“He is so calm on the ball, so assured on the ball, his passing range is excellent. I believe he could play in the number 6 role, he could be a Declan Rice-type player. It will be interesting to see.”