Gunn and Walton on City watch list as Nyland future remains unclear

Angus Gunn could be in line for a return to Carrow Road as Norwich City ponder their back-up goalkeeping options this summer.

Organ Nyland's future is up in the air with the Norwegian international yet to sign an extension on his current deal, and the Canaries have begun contingency planning should they require a new number two this summer.

We understand that amongst those names are former City loan keeper Gunn and Brighton's Christian Walton, who is due to depart the club next month when his contract expires.

Sporting director Stuart Webber confirmed City and Nyland were weighing up their respective options after a deadline to extend the Norwegian’s current terms into next season passed.

Nyland is currently considering his next step after signing for City in January, but the 30-year-old has reached a stage at his career when he may elect to search for a club where he will be number one.

The Norway international may decide to stay at the club, but City are preparing for every eventuality.

City are weighing up whether to bring Gunn back to Carrow Road this summer, should Nyland decide to move on.

The former Canaries academy graduate spent a season-long loan at the club back in Daniel Farke’s first season, and is the son of City legend Bryan. Gunn spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, before injury ended his campaign.

Gunn has fallen behind Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy at St Mary’s after joining the Premier League after his impressive loan stint at Carrow Road. He is one of several names on a shortlist.

Speaking about the prospect on returning to Norwich one day, Gunn told this paper back in November: “Obviously growing up one of my dreams was to play for Norwich and I’ve managed to tick that off and do it - but at the same time you can never see the future.”

Walton is set to leave Brighton after eight years on the books at the Amex Stadium, making just six senior appearances at the club. He was set to replace Mat Ryan as number one last summer, but an injury suffered in pre-season and the emergence of Robert Sanchez scuppered those plans.

The 6ft4 shot-stopper has two spells on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship back in 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

City are expected to take their time over any goalkeeper addition and will give Nyland, a goalkeeper they watched since he was playing in Germany, the time to consider his options before making their next move.

Gunn and Walton are only two names being considered at an early stage, and Webber confirmed the club would be forced into the market if Nyland decided to move on.

"We're in talks with him at the moment. He's deciding what he wants to do as well because it's clear that Tim is our number one. That's not going to be given up in a hurry because he's been incredible.

"Nyland has come back from injury, got fit and he's 30 years old, so for him, it's about whether he needs to go and play. That's a big decision for him. We've said to his agent to take his time. There's no rush from our side and we'll be weighing up other options along the way.

"We'll see what happens. He has done well in training and he's a good guy and goalkeeper. He's someone we have liked for a long time even before he went to Villa actually and he was at Ingolstadt so we've watched him for a long time.

"We'll wait and see. It's not something that needs to happen incredibly quickly from our side or his. We respect that he wants a bit of time and he respects that we want a bit of time."