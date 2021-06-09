Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed

Updated

Published: 9:50 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM June 9, 2021

Norwich City are edging closer to completing a permanent deal to bring Angus Gunn back to the club from Southampton.

A deal is understood to be in place for the 25-year-old to become their first senior addition of the summer, with the final touches being put on the move.

It's believed that the deal is worth around £5million but about £2.5m up front, with a series of potential clauses and add-on fees potentially taking the deal up to £10m with significant success. Gunn has two years left on his Southampton contract.

Gunn is currently on holiday, meaning he will have to complete his medical upon his return to the UK. Brentford, Leeds and Wolves were all linked with an interest in the goalkeeper, but City look to have won the race for his services.

The goalkeeper, son of City legend Bryan, will complete City's goalkeeping trio - joining Tim Krul and Michael McGovern for the upcoming Premier League season. Orjan Nyland, who signed for the club is January, is unlikely to sign fresh terms at Carrow Road.

Talks over a move for the goalkeeper have progressed since last week, with Gunn understood to have held a phone conversation with City head coach Daniel Farke.

Should a deal be completed, Gunn will join as an understudy to Krul and the pair enjoy a positive relationship spanning several years.

As we first reported last month, City also had an interest in Brighton keeper Christian Walton, but have made Gunn their primary target.

He is reportedly surplus to requirements at Southampton after falling behind Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke in a deal supposed to be 18 months long. Saints decided to activate the break clause and have decided to sell the former City academy graduate.

The goalkeeper enjoyed a season-long loan with City during the 2017-18 season from Manchester City before joining Southampton for a reported fee of £15m.

Gunn enjoys a positive relationship with City boss Daniel Farke and first-choice keeper Tim Krul. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking about the prospect on returning to Norwich one day, Gunn told us in November: “Obviously growing up one of my dreams was to play for Norwich and I’ve managed to tick that off and do it - but at the same time you can never see the future.”

Norwich are also close to confirming the signing of highly-rated Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke.

The attacking midfielder has turned down improved terms at London Road to sign for the Canaries. Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony said he would sign for a club he's 'always wanted to join'.