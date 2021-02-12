Video
Gunn recalls 'surreal' Norwich City loan as he prepares for Carrow Road return
Angus Gunn believes his Norwich City loan spell gave him a platform to push on in his career as he looks to recapture his form whilst at Stoke City.
The boyhood Canaries fan is gearing up for a Carrow Road reunion this weekend as Michael O'Neill's play-off chasing Potters travel to Norfolk searching for their first victory in eight matches.
Gunn has returned to the starting line-up in the last two matches after a prolonged spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has been reflecting on his time with Norwich back in 2017 and credits it with launching his career.
“It was a surreal experience, growing up as a Norwich fan and going to Carrow Road every week as a season ticket holder and then ending up playing there. Every week was a really good experience.
“I had to put that a little to one side because I had a job to do. I had to focus on playing the games and getting better but it was a really good season for me and flew by. They always say that time flies when you’re having fun and that was a really good point in my career and set me in good stead for where I am now.”
Gunn joined Stoke on loan on Deadline Day in the summer after falling down the pecking order at Southampton following their 9-0 loss to Leicester City last season.
The former Framlingham Earl student and son of City legend Bryan Gunn admitted that joining Stoke was a necessary step to continue his development and recover from such a hefty defeat.
“That was the thinking about coming to Stoke and getting a good club behind you and a good coaching staff and fan base. Hopefully just playing games regularly can help get back into my stride again really.
“After that happened I went away and tried to better myself mentally. I think I did that. It was a slow process and sometimes you need a change of things as well," Gunn told AB1GK Instagram page.
He added: “I was out for quite a while, about three months, and I was looking at it thinking I was missing so many games. Now I’m back I’m thinking there’s still a lot to play for and so many games.
“I’m really looking forward to the (final part) of the season. We’re in a good position. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins in the next few games and be that team that goes on the late run and get into the play-off mix.”