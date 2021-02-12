Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Gunn recalls 'surreal' Norwich City loan as he prepares for Carrow Road return

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM February 12, 2021    Updated: 9:20 AM February 12, 2021
Angus Gunn of Norwich celebrates at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwic

Angus Gunn enjoyed a season-long loan at Norwich City back in 2017/18. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn believes his Norwich City loan spell gave him a platform to push on in his career as he looks to recapture his form whilst at Stoke City. 

The boyhood Canaries fan is gearing up for a Carrow Road reunion this weekend as Michael O'Neill's play-off chasing Potters travel to Norfolk searching for their first victory in eight matches. 

Gunn has returned to the starting line-up in the last two matches after a prolonged spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has been reflecting on his time with Norwich back in 2017 and credits it with launching his career. 

“It was a surreal experience, growing up as a Norwich fan and going to Carrow Road every week as a season ticket holder and then ending up playing there. Every week was a really good experience.

“I had to put that a little to one side because I had a job to do. I had to focus on playing the games and getting better but it was a really good season for me and flew by. They always say that time flies when you’re having fun and that was a really good point in my career and set me in good stead for where I am now.”

Stoke City goalkeeper Angus Gunn warms up on the pitch at halftime during the Sky Bet Championship m

Angus Gunn has returned from injury and is back in Stoke City's first-team. - Credit: PA

Gunn joined Stoke on loan on Deadline Day in the summer after falling down the pecking order at Southampton following their 9-0 loss to Leicester City last season. 

The former Framlingham Earl student and son of City legend Bryan Gunn admitted that joining Stoke was a necessary step to continue his development and recover from such a hefty defeat.

MORE: Setback as Gunn tries to bounce back from Saints disappointment at Stoke

Most Read

  1. 1 City's forgotten man doesn't see a future with the Canaries
  2. 2 Gunn recalls 'surreal' Norwich City loan as he prepares for Carrow Road return
  3. 3 City plan Tettey and Vrancic contract talks
  1. 4 'Happy' Bushiri nets on Eupen debut
  2. 5 'That one decision means the value of our players has gone up considerably' - City quids in
  3. 6 Evergreen Hoolahan still producing the goods in League Two
  4. 7 Recent history suggests Canaries can bounce back from double blow
  5. 8 Frank wants Bees to stay grounded after knocking Canaries off top spot
  6. 9 Iwan Roberts: Swans have got the Huckerby factor working for them
  7. 10 Former City striker set for Romanian move

“That was the thinking about coming to Stoke and getting a good club behind you and a good coaching staff and fan base. Hopefully just playing games regularly can help get back into my stride again really.

“After that happened I went away and tried to better myself mentally. I think I did that. It was a slow process and sometimes you need a change of things as well," Gunn told AB1GK Instagram page.

He added: “I was out for quite a while, about three months, and I was looking at it thinking I was missing so many games. Now I’m back I’m thinking there’s still a lot to play for and so many games.

“I’m really looking forward to the (final part) of the season. We’re in a good position. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins in the next few games and be that team that goes on the late run and get into the play-off mix.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City had to knock back fresh overseas transfer interest in Max Aarons during the January window

Exclusive

City rejected Aarons' transfer interest; Buendia Arsenal bid a non starter

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis joined Norwich City in January from PAOK Salonika

Exclusive

City's Giannoulis deal was touch and go

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brentford's Josh Dasilva scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich toppled from top spot after Brentford victory

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players in the pre match huddle before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, No

Video

City chief on why it is not promotion or bust

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus