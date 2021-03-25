Mair signs new Norwich City contract
Norwich City have secured the long-term future of young goalkeeper Archie Mair, who has penned a new deal at Carrow Road.
The Scotland Under-21 international has signed a new three-year deal until 2024, with the club possessing a year's option to extend. Mair becomes the second goalkeeper to commit his future to the Canaries after Daniel Barden's contract extension was confirmed on Wednesday.
Mair is highly regarded at Carrow Road having joined from Aberdeen back in 2019 and has spent the season on loan to National League side King's Lynn Town, impressing as Ian Culverhouse's side adapt to a higher tier of football.
The Linnets are currently without the 20-year-old, who is recovering from an injury. He has made 23 appearances in the National League this season, with City sporting director Stuart Webber signing his praises back in February.
"We are delighted with how Archie has done,” said Webber.
“It is a great place for a 19-year-old goalkeeper to go and play, in the Conference - he has so many crosses he has to deal with and shots on goal. He is almost getting a crash course in being a goalkeeper in getting hit, and all those sorts of things, on crosses and things like that, so it is brilliant for him."
The Scot has trained with City's goalkeeping contingent at Colney during the week due to King's Lynn's part-time status, and the club are hoping to continue his development with another loan next season.
Mair was named amongst the substitutes in the Premier League for Norwich last season as they beat 5-1 by Aston Villa in October and then once again for their final day trip to Manchester City.
Speaking about his new deal to the club's official website, Mair said: “[It feels] amazing, it’s something I’ve aimed for since I came down. I’ve only been here for about a year and a half now, but I knew it was something that I wanted to do. I’ve loved every minute of my time here since I came down.
“I think the club are really good with rewarding players with new contracts when its needed, if they’re performing well or working hard.
“Seeing the clear pathway, you’ve got boys like Max Aarons in the first-team, it gives something for everyone to strive towards. Everyone around the club, the staff and players, they’re all so friendly and welcoming. I think it’s a really good environment they’ve got going on here.”