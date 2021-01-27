Arsenal end chase in City star with Real Madrid signing

Published: 12:10 PM January 27, 2021

Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season. - Credit: PA

Arsenal’s chase for Emi Buendia appears to have been brought to a close, for the moment at least, with the signing for Martin Odgaard on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of the season.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with City’s Argentine playmaker this window although head coach Daniel Farke recently made it clear Buendia wouldn’t be leaving Carrow Road this month.

Emi Buendia has been named PFA Player of the Month for December. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of the 24-year-old but City have never had any intention of selling, knowing how important the player is to their mission to get back in the Premier League.

Odegaard’s loan deal expires at the end of the season so it remains to be seen whether Arsenal have the funds to revisit their interest come the summer. However, Norwich could be in a much stronger bargaining position if they can convert their strong position at the top of the Championship into promotion.

"It's great that we've secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

"Martin is of course a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while.

"Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we're all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May."

The Gunners had highlighted the need to bring in a player who can occupy a number of attacking midfield roles add Odegaard follows Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in joining the club until the end of the current campaign.