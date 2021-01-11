Buendia would be 'perfect' for Arsenal, says Gunners legend

Published: 8:02 AM January 11, 2021

Emi Buendia has been a force to be reckoned with in the Championship this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Arsenal continue to be linked with Emi Buendia and Gunners legend Kevin Campbell believes Norwich City’s talisman would suit his old side “perfectly”.

The Canaries have made it abundantly clear that they are not looking to sell any of their prized assets this month as they try to close in on an immediate Premier League return.

However, that hasn’t stopped several news outlets linking Buendia with a move away this month and Campbell would like to see Arsenal make a move.

“I like him. He has the qualities that Mikel Arteta is looking for in a player,” Campbell told Football Insider.

“Not only can he pick a pass, he can score and he works hard. He has that energy which has been missing from the team for long periods of this season.

“I think he would be a very clever signing. There are some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Argentine, who has the kind of creative spark many Gunners fans feel their side have been lacking at times this season.

However, the north London giants don’t appear to have the money available to finance a deal that would convince Norwich to do business this month.

Spanish newspaper La Razon also suggested over the weekend that Buendia is a target for Valencia although their number one target this month is a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.