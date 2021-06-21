Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Opinion

Q&A: Assessing City's Premier League prospects with Dave and Connor

David Freezer

Published: 12:30 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 12:33 PM June 21, 2021
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke isn't happy after Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley scores his sides 1st go

It's been six weeks since Daniel Farke's champions concluded their Championship season at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It's been six weeks since Norwich City's time in the Championship came to an end and Canaries fans are eager for news ahead of the return to the Premier League.

Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell will be taking questions from City supporters from 1pm during our usual Monday lunchtime slot. You can get involved below.

Some of City's players will start returning for the early stages of pre-season in a couple of weeks, by which time the loans of Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson will be confirmed as permanent deals.

It's understood the Canaries are working on announcing the signing of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton as well, with an addition to the under-23 squad in Flynn Clarke as well.

With the European Championship underway there hasn't been much Premier League business completed since the transfer window officially opened on Wednesday, June 9 - and Norwich supporters are keen to see how Daniel Farke's squad will take shape after promotion.

The latest speculation brings Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer back into the conversation, could the Norway international be a strong contender to join City's squad?

- Send your comments and questions above





