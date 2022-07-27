Scotland calls for ex-Canaries keeper

Aston Oxborough - looks set to move to Scotland - Credit: PA

Aston Oxborough, released by Norwich City at the end of the season, looks set to move north of the border.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who came through the youth ranks at Carrow Road but never made a senior appearance, is reportedly ready to rekindle his career at Motherwell.

Reports say he has already had a medical at Motherwell, managed by Graham Alexander, and will sign a three-year deal.

Oxborough has experience in non-league football with Barnet and Wealdstone.

Motherwell open their Scottish Premier League campaign away at St Mirren on Sunday.



