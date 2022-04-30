ASTON VILLA 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League.

Defeat at Villa Park coupled with Burnley's come-from-behind 2-1 win at Watford ensured a swift return to the Championship for the Canaries.

A first-half goal by Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings's strike in injury time settled the issue in the Midlands in a game of few chances and little real quality.

As news filtered through to the travelling fans they launched into a burst of "I'm City Till I Die" - with the players unaware of what was happening at Vicarage Road.

Aston Villa

(4-3-2-1)

Subs:

25 Olsen

4 Konsa

6 Luiz (for Iroegbunam 73)

10 Buendia (for Coutinho 76)

15 Traore

18 Young

19 Nakamba

20 Ings (for Bailey 40)

33 Chukwuuemeka

Manager: Steven Gerrard

- Bookings: Chambers (foul on Rashica, 44); Iroegbunam (foul on Lees-Melou 61); Cash (foul on Williams 65); Ramsey (foul on Gilmour 67)

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Subs:

28 Gunn

4 Gibson

7 Rupp (for Sargent 81)

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

24 Sargent (for Lees-Melou 67)

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe (for Rashica 77)

Head coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Aarons (foul on Coutinho, 23)

Added on time: 4 mins/5 mins

- Venue: Villa Park

- Referee: John Brooks

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS

6 - Lucas Digne corner from the Villa right, her swings it in and Ollie Watkins clips it over the bar.

15 - Best City move so far - Grant Hanley up to Kieran Dowell who sets Max Aarons free down the right. Aaron moves inside, finds Pierre Lees-Melou and with the goal in his sights he hurries his shot from 20 yards and skews the ball wide of the left post.

17 - Matty Cash heads straight at Tim Krul.

19: CHANCE VILLA. Krul does well to tip Leon Bailey's shot from the edge of the box on to the woodwork.

27 - CHANCE CITY. Milot Rashica with a great right-footer from 20 yards which is superbly tipped over by Emi Martinez.

32 - Grasscutter from long range by Brandon Williams - easy save for Martinez.

40 - GOAL VILLA (WATKINS). Ball straight down the middle from left, Williams slips on the edge of the area and Watkins shoots across Krul into the top left.

45: Williams head over - and gets a boot in the face as well.

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 NORWICH CITY

52: Byram gets a foot in to deny Danny Ings from close range. Then Ings heads against the post from the corner.

57 - Nice work in the area by Lees-Melou, but Martinez gets down to comfortably stop his left-foot effort.

90 - Good break by Emi Buendia but he fires wide of the right post.

90 - GOAL VILLA (INGS): The Villa striker turns and sweeps the ball home from 12 yards

FULL TIME: ASTON VILLA 2-0 NORWICH CITY

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Aarons 6, Byram 7, Hanley 7, Williams 7, Normann 6, Gilmour 6, Lees-Melou 6, Dowell 6, Rashica 6, Pukki 6.Subs: Sargent 6, Rowe 6, Rupp (N/A)





MATCH STATS:

(Aston Villa – Norwich City)

Possession: 46% - 54%

Shots: 21 - 9

Shots on Target: 6 - 3

Corners: 2 - 3

Fouls: 16 - 8

Att: 40,299