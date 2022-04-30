Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Match Report

Premier League

Aston Villa

2

Watkins 40

Ings 90

Norwich City

0

Match Report

ASTON VILLA 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 5:50 PM April 30, 2022
Norwich City manager Dean Smith waves to the fans ahead of the Premier League match at Villa Park, B

Norwich City manager Dean Smith waves to the fans at Villa Park - Credit: PA

Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League.

Defeat at Villa Park coupled with Burnley's come-from-behind 2-1 win at Watford ensured a swift return to the Championship for the Canaries.

A first-half goal by Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings's strike in injury time settled the issue in the Midlands in a game of few chances and little real quality.

As news filtered through to the travelling fans they launched into a burst of "I'm City Till I Die" - with the players unaware of what was happening at Vicarage Road.

Aston Villa

(4-3-2-1)

Aston Villa starting XI

Aston Villa starting XI - Credit: Archant

Subs:

Most Read

  1. 1 Smith on Webber fallout
  2. 2 Spud Thornhill: I am not ready walk out of the door, so who’s with me?
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with raid on Villa duo
  1. 4 Robin Sainty: Cool heads and a sense of perspective is vital
  2. 5 PRESSER: Villa v City - Sargent on track; Zimbo ruled out
  3. 6 Follow live updates from Aston Villa v Norwich City
  4. 7 'This hurts so much' - fans react as Norwich City are relegated
  5. 8 ASTON VILLA 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  6. 9 City fan apologises to club for role in Stuart Webber confrontation
  7. 10 STARTING XIs: Aston Villa v City - McLean injured in warm-up

25 Olsen

4 Konsa

6 Luiz (for Iroegbunam 73)

10 Buendia (for Coutinho 76)

15 Traore

18 Young

19 Nakamba

20 Ings (for Bailey 40)

33 Chukwuuemeka

Manager: Steven Gerrard 

- Bookings: Chambers (foul on Rashica, 44); Iroegbunam (foul on Lees-Melou 61); Cash (foul on Williams 65); Ramsey (foul on Gilmour 67)

Norwich City 

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City starting XI

Norwich City starting XI - Credit: Archant

Subs:

28 Gunn

4 Gibson

7 Rupp (for Sargent 81)

8 Gilmour

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

24 Sargent (for Lees-Melou 67)

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe (for Rashica 77)

Head coach: Dean Smith 

Bookings: Aarons (foul on Coutinho, 23)

Added on time: 4 mins/5 mins  

- Venue: Villa Park

- Referee: John Brooks 

- VAR: Lee Mason

KEY MOMENTS 

6 - Lucas Digne corner from the Villa right, her swings it in and Ollie Watkins clips it over the bar.

15 - Best City move so far - Grant Hanley up to Kieran Dowell who sets Max Aarons free down the right. Aaron moves inside, finds Pierre Lees-Melou and with the goal in his sights he hurries his shot from 20 yards and skews the ball wide of the left post.

17 - Matty Cash heads straight at Tim Krul.

19: CHANCE VILLA. Krul does well to tip Leon Bailey's shot from the edge of the box on to the woodwork.

27 - CHANCE CITY. Milot Rashica with a great right-footer from 20 yards which is superbly tipped over by Emi Martinez.

32 - Grasscutter from long range by Brandon Williams - easy save for Martinez.

40 - GOAL VILLA (WATKINS). Ball straight down the middle from left, Williams slips on the edge of the area and Watkins shoots across Krul into the top left.

45: Williams head over - and gets a boot in the face as well.

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 NORWICH CITY

52: Byram gets a foot in to deny Danny Ings from close range. Then Ings heads against the post from the corner.

57 - Nice work in the area by Lees-Melou, but Martinez gets down to comfortably stop his left-foot effort.

90 - Good break by Emi Buendia but he fires wide of the right post.

90 - GOAL VILLA (INGS): The Villa striker turns and sweeps the ball home from 12 yards

FULL TIME: ASTON VILLA 2-0 NORWICH CITY 

SNAP RATINGS:  

Krul 7; Aarons 6, Byram 7, Hanley 7, Williams 7, Normann 6, Gilmour 6, Lees-Melou 6, Dowell 6, Rashica 6, Pukki 6.Subs: Sargent 6, Rowe 6, Rupp (N/A)


MATCH STATS: 

(Aston Villa – Norwich City) 

Possession: 46% - 54% 

Shots: 21 - 9

Shots on Target: 6 - 3 

Corners: 2 - 3

Fouls:  16 - 8

Att: 40,299

Aston Villa vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Pa

Interview

City boss gives his verdict on prospects for next season

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side’s 3rd goal during the Premier League ma

Opinion

Ian Clarke: Carrow Road must be miserable for away teams - not City fans

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich

Columnist

Chris Sutton: Everyone at Norwich City must keep their heads despite...

Chris Sutton

Author Picture Icon
Sporting director Stuart Webber embarked on a major recruitment drive before the Premier League seas

Interview

City chief defends decision to climb Everest

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon