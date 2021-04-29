Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo

Published: 10:39 AM April 29, 2021

Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia are likely to prove hot commodities for Norwich City this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aston Villa should look to plunder Norwich City this summer by signing Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia, according to former striker Emile Heskey.

Heskey believes Cantwell looks an ideal alternative to Ross Barkley, who looks set to return to Chelsea this summer having failed to make a significant impression at Villa Park whilst on loan.

"Barkley came in to really shore up that midfield and give them a bit of creativity but that hasn’t worked out," former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey told website HITC Sport.

"I think he will be going back to Chelsea. So, Villa are obviously looking at options to really give them something else if Jack (Grealish) is not there. Cantwell is one of those. He has been fantastic.”

Former England international, Heskey, also believes that Buendia has the ability to make the grade in the top-flight and would like to see Villa boss Dean Smith make a move for the Argentine this summer.

"Buendia is one who can play in several different positions but playing in the Premier League is different than playing in the Championship,” he added. “Hopefully he can step up to the plate. Villa is probably a really, really good place for him to do that.

"It doesn’t surprise me that teams are looking at players from Norwich. They bring a lot of good young players through, make them superstars and sell them on. Hopefully they’ve got someone who can fill those shoes if they leave."