Ian Clarke: Double away day joy shows Norwich City really mean business

Onel Hernandez sent Norwich City's fans into raptures at St. Andrew's. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two away wins in four days. I estimate it was just 80 hours between the final whistles blowing at the Stadium of Light early afternoon on Saturday and at St Andrew's on Tuesday night.

That's some achievement from Norwich City.

It's even more remarkable when you look at when the Canaries' last two league wins were away from NR1.

Can you think back to January 21 and that 3-0 victory over Watford?

And remember November 6, 2021?

It's a day which will be best recalled for the sacking of Daniel Farke.

That dismissal came just the matter of a couple of hours following the 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Yes, much water has passed under Carrow Bridge since those triumphs.

Regular members of the yellow and green travelling army have endured plenty of disappointments in all those months since.

So there's little surprise why the celebrations in the away end at Birmingham after Onel Hernandez's late, late winner were so joyous.

Onel Hernandez thrilled Norwich City fans with his last gasp winner against Birmingham City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two other stats to throw in to the mix show why that dramatic turnaround in the Midlands was so significant.

It was the first time City had come from behind to win a league game since the 2-1 victory over Southampton in Dean Smith's first game in charge last November.

And you have to go back to Hillsborough in March 2021 - when Todd Cantwell curled in a beautiful winner after Jordan Rhodes had put Sheffield Wednesday ahead - when the Canaries last turned going a goal down to gaining three points on the road.

Don't worry - I'm not getting carried away yet.

We're just seven games into a 46 match Championship slog and there will be many, many twists and turns ahead.

Onel Hernandez is a popular member of Norwich City's dressing room. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Even the fan with the brightest yellow and green glasses won't be able to ignore issues that still remain about City being anything like the finished article.

Plus of course you only have to think about promotion to then have doubts about what happens if we do go back to the so-called Promised Land.

Let's live in the now and not get ahead of ourselves.

Norwich's first two away games of the season at Cardiff and Hull were losses which came from a mix of being bullied, lacking cohesion and being short of a clear vision.

What has been so encouraging about the back-to-back wins in the past week have been how Smith's troops have managed to grind out maximum points without finding anything like top gear.

Grit, steel, blocks, guts, courage...all words which sum up the wins.

Smith has also seemingly mastered the art of making canny and game-changing substitutions.

The midfield just wasn't functioning at Sunderland. He spun the dice and it worked.

A Hernandez-shaped hole was clearly apparent. The Cuban - who clearly loves St Andrew's - was one of a raft of changes and he showed why that tattoo on his muscled left shoulder means so much to him.

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich (hidden) scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With only 15 goals in Norwich games so far, it's pretty obvious that we're unlikely to have a scoring spree in this campaign.

Team spirit, determination and finding a way to win are going to be the keys - especially in away games.

A great anecdote from Smith after Tuesday's win about Hernandez is an insight into the desire for success.

And if that is bottled and displayed by everyone else in the squad, we could be on to something.

Smith said: "They still love him here I'm sure. Listen, when I said to him earlier today he would not be starting, he said. 'I will do whatever is best for the team. I want to be celebrating at the end of this season.'"

OTBC

Enough is enough

There were a good number of heroes on the pitch on Saturday as City bravely battled their way to a smash and grab raid.

And there were more than 1000 heroic members of the yellow and green army in the stands cheering them on.

Head coach Dean Smith rightly said it was ‘"ludicrous" that the match at Sunderland was a 12.30pm Saturday kick off, meaning the official supporters' coaches left Carra at 4.30am.

We all know the argument about Sky TV money financing football and they can dictate when matches are.

But that's just not good enough - and it continually sticks two fingers up to hard working fans who are expected to get up in the middle of the night to follow their team.

There are lots of examples of clubs from opposite ends of the across the EFL playing each other at bizarre times.

There is absolutely no reason why those who organise the fixture list and TV schedule can't ensure some common sense prevails.

Shut the window earlier

As I write this column, there are a few hours before the summer transfer window slams shut.

I've always thought it's strange that several weeks of the new season rumble on before transfer dealings have to stop.

There's more than enough time from when the previous campaign ends to when the new one begins to get the buying and selling and loaning done.

Why can't it stop on the eve of the season?

Yes, it means we all have plenty to chat about in the hours before deadline, but it is an unnecessary distraction at a key time.

And it's not just deals for players which should stop.

I thought it was mad that former City boss Alex Neil should have been able to walk out of Sunderland and go to Stoke hours before Saturday's match.

I know it may have had some benefit for the Canaries but in the interests of football these things shouldn't happen.







































