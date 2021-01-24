Krul felt City were lacking 'that final bit of quality' at Barnsley

Video

Published: 7:00 AM January 24, 2021

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul, right, couldn't keep out this shot from Callum Styles during FA Cup action at Barnsley - Credit: PA

Tim Krul admits that Norwich City's attacking quality was below the standards they've set in recent months during their FA Cup defeat at Barnsley.

The Canaries were without 10 players and Daniel Farke opted to give starts to fit-again midfielders Lukas Rupp, Kieran Dowell and Onel Hernandez.

Callum Styles scored the only goal in the 56th minute, as the lively Tykes claimed a home fifth round tie against Chelsea or Luton, firing 10 shots on target to City's one.

“Credit to them as well, I think. We tried to play our way but it wasn’t our day," said Krul. "We created some chances, on another day we could have won probably.

“But I agree that maybe just that final bit of quality lacked what we have been showing over the last months really.”

Some City fans had expected the Dutch international to be rested after his recent return from a nine-game absence with a thigh injury and 10 days in isolation after contracting Covid-19.

However, having returned to action during the impressive 2-0 home win over Bristol City on Wednesday which had fired the Canaries seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, a game in which he was barely tested, the 32-year-old was keen for more game time.

“It was a good workout," Krul admitted, having pulled off a succession of saves. "It was a difficult game, the pitch didn’t help, I don’t want to give too many excuses but the way we play we want to fire through the lines and the ball was bobbling up.

“So that definitely didn’t help but we need to find a way. We tried hard, we kept plugging away, they kept pressing hard so I think it’s a big learning curve to see what we will be up against.

“There are going to be challenges ahead but I feel the way we’ve played in the last few months, and even today, we’ve got a great team to push ahead in the next 21 games.”

There was also an injury scare for striker Jordan Hugill, who had scored both goals against Bristol in midweek, being forced off with a hamstring strain in the 65th minute.

Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah are both hoping to be back in full training next week ahead of Saturday's home clash with play-off chasing Middlesbrough but Krul is keeping his fingers crossed for good news for Hugill too.

“He’s a top, top professional, so hopefully the hammy is not too bad," he added. "It didn’t look good but hopefully in the next few days we’ll know more.”

MORE: Farke's injury fears for Hugill after Barnsley FA Cup loss