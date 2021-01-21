'We are looking to win the next game' - Barnsley boss on Norwich FA Cup visit

Published: 4:40 PM January 21, 2021

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael during the defeat at Norwich earlier this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Barnsley boss will field his strongest line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against the Canaries.

Valerien Ismael insists the only team change for the fourth-round tie at Oakwell will be in goal.

“We are looking to win the next game and we need our players,” he said.

“The only change we will make is Brad Collins for Jack Walton. Other things we will see, but for sure we will play with the best team.

“First of all because we want to stay in our rhythm because the performances of the team are very good for the moment, and we need to play the game. Second, we need to reward ourselves now and we need our best team.”

Ismael says the trend of sending out so-called weaker teams isn’t for him.

“I have big respect for this competition,” he added.

“I know that everything is possible, it’s a cup game. It’s a different atmosphere in the cup game and that’s why we have to respect the competition. This is the right way.

“For us it’s only to stay in rhythm. Our guys are young guys and can play every three days. We know how to manage the games and the time between the games.”

Striker Carlton Morris, who joined Barnsley from Norwich earlier this month, is unavailable, having played in the FA Cup for MK Dons, where he had been on loan.

Another January signing, defender Liam Kitching, is out with a groin injury, while forward George Miller misses the game with a knee problem.

“Liam Kitching is near, we will see,” he said. “We hope he can come back to training next week. George Miller is the same situation. Things are going well. It will be the next week.

However, he added: “For Aapo (Halme) and Jordan Williams it will be a little bit longer, but closer than last week.”

Barnsley reached the fourth round after beating Tranmere Rivers 2-0, but their Championship form isn't good - they are currently on a three-game losing run, which began at Carrow Road on January 2.