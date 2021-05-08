Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/01/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City conclude a fantastic season with a trip to Oakwell. The match kicks off at 12.30pm, after which City will be presented with the Championship trophy. We run down all the key points you need to know.

Alex Tettey will make his final appearance for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news

Daniel Farke will be without Oliver Skipp and Teemu Pukki. Skipp broke his right foot in the win over Reading last weekend, while Pukki suffered ankle ligament damage. Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will feature in what will be their final games for City. Dimitris Giannoulis comes into contention after serving a three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth. Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) will target pre-season comebacks. Sam Byram (hamstring) has been a longer-term absentee.

Barnsley’s former Norwich striker Carlton Morris could return to the starting line-up. Dominik Friesser misses out with a hamstring problem.

Form guide

Norwich (first): W-L-L-W-W

Barnsley (6th): W-L-W-W-L

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Barnsley

“They truly deserve this (to finish in the top six). I think they will be truly motivated to finish as high in the table they can and to take some confidence into the play-offs so we will have to be at our best on Saturday.”

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Valerien Ismael on Norwich

“We want to prepare for the (play-off semi-final first leg) game and need to stay in the rhythm. It is important for the guys, that is the first thing. The second thing is that we have enough time between the games and we are a team whose players need to stay in a rhythm and I think we have seen so far that it works very good with a focus on how we play and we don’t want to change too much.”

Action from Norwich City's January win over Barnsley at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

January 2, 2021

Norwich City 1 Barnsley 0

The game was decided by a piece of magic from Emi Buendia on 62 minutes when he swivelled and expertly volleyed home a raking pass by Kenny McLean.

Referee

Joshua Smith

In 18 league and cup games this season he has shown 50 yellow cards and two red. This is the first season he has officiated in the Championship – and it will be his first Norwich City game.

How can I watch?

The match is available on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

Barnsley need to go into the play-offs on the back of a win, but for City the season’s work has already been sorted. Home win.







