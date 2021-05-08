Barnsley v Norwich City – all you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City conclude a fantastic season with a trip to Oakwell. The match kicks off at 12.30pm, after which City will be presented with the Championship trophy. We run down all the key points you need to know.
Team news
Daniel Farke will be without Oliver Skipp and Teemu Pukki. Skipp broke his right foot in the win over Reading last weekend, while Pukki suffered ankle ligament damage. Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will feature in what will be their final games for City. Dimitris Giannoulis comes into contention after serving a three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth. Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) will target pre-season comebacks. Sam Byram (hamstring) has been a longer-term absentee.
Barnsley’s former Norwich striker Carlton Morris could return to the starting line-up. Dominik Friesser misses out with a hamstring problem.
Form guide
Norwich (first): W-L-L-W-W
Barnsley (6th): W-L-W-W-L
Most Read
- 1 Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo
- 2 Why a Premier League gamble makes no sense for Farke
- 3 'I have to say I had more than one tear in my eye' - choked Farke on City duo's exit
- 4 Former City coach departs Ipswich Town
- 5 PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v City - No fresh injuries. Skipp and Pukki will be part of celebrations
- 6 Why Norwich City won't be a soft touch in the Premier League
- 7 'Perfection' - Dowell on getting back to the big time with Canaries
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Cardiff man once again linked
- 9 When will Norwich City learn their Premier League fixtures?
- 10 Rosenborg set for talks with Tettey
Daniel Farke on Barnsley
“They truly deserve this (to finish in the top six). I think they will be truly motivated to finish as high in the table they can and to take some confidence into the play-offs so we will have to be at our best on Saturday.”
Valerien Ismael on Norwich
“We want to prepare for the (play-off semi-final first leg) game and need to stay in the rhythm. It is important for the guys, that is the first thing. The second thing is that we have enough time between the games and we are a team whose players need to stay in a rhythm and I think we have seen so far that it works very good with a focus on how we play and we don’t want to change too much.”
Last time they met
January 2, 2021
Norwich City 1 Barnsley 0
The game was decided by a piece of magic from Emi Buendia on 62 minutes when he swivelled and expertly volleyed home a raking pass by Kenny McLean.
Referee
Joshua Smith
In 18 league and cup games this season he has shown 50 yellow cards and two red. This is the first season he has officiated in the Championship – and it will be his first Norwich City game.
How can I watch?
The match is available on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
Barnsley need to go into the play-offs on the back of a win, but for City the season’s work has already been sorted. Home win.