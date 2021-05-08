Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Barnsley v Norwich City – all you need to know 

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship m

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/01/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City conclude a fantastic season with a trip to Oakwell. The match kicks off at 12.30pm, after which City will be presented with the Championship trophy. We run down all the key points you need to know.      

Alexander Tettey of Norwich

Alex Tettey will make his final appearance for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news  

Daniel Farke will be without Oliver Skipp and Teemu Pukki. Skipp broke his right foot in the win over Reading last weekend, while Pukki suffered ankle ligament damage. Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will feature in what will be their final games for City. Dimitris Giannoulis comes into contention after serving a three-match ban for a red card against Bournemouth. Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring), Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) will target pre-season comebacks. Sam Byram (hamstring) has been a longer-term absentee. 

Barnsley’s former Norwich striker Carlton Morris could return to the starting line-up. Dominik Friesser misses out with a hamstring problem. 

Form guide 

Norwich (first): W-L-L-W-W 

Barnsley (6th): W-L-W-W-L 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke gives instructions to Przemyslaw Placheta and Jordan Hugill

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

  1. 1 Onel Hernandez reveals reason he got a Norwich City tattoo
  2. 2 Why a Premier League gamble makes no sense for Farke
  3. 3 'I have to say I had more than one tear in my eye' - choked Farke on City duo's exit
  1. 4 Former City coach departs Ipswich Town
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Barnsley v City - No fresh injuries. Skipp and Pukki will be part of celebrations
  3. 6 Why Norwich City won't be a soft touch in the Premier League
  4. 7 'Perfection' - Dowell on getting back to the big time with Canaries
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Cardiff man once again linked
  6. 9 When will Norwich City learn their Premier League fixtures?
  7. 10 Rosenborg set for talks with Tettey

Daniel Farke on Barnsley 

“They truly deserve this (to finish in the top six). I think they will be truly motivated to finish as high in the table they can and to take some confidence into the play-offs so we will have to be at our best on Saturday.” 

Barnsley Manager Valerien Ismael

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Valerien Ismael on Norwich 

“We want to prepare for the (play-off semi-final first leg) game and need to stay in the rhythm. It is important for the guys, that is the first thing. The second thing is that we have enough time between the games and we are a team whose players need to stay in a rhythm and I think we have seen so far that it works very good with a focus on how we play and we don’t want to change too much.” 

Jack Walton of Barnsley saves at the feet of Michael Sollbauer and Teemu Pukki of Norwich

Action from Norwich City's January win over Barnsley at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

January 2, 2021 

Norwich City 1 Barnsley 0 

The game was decided by a piece of magic from Emi Buendia on 62 minutes when he swivelled and expertly volleyed home a raking pass by Kenny McLean.  

Referee 

Joshua Smith 

In 18 league and cup games this season he has shown 50 yellow cards and two red. This is the first season he has officiated in the Championship – and it will be his first Norwich City game. 

How can I watch? 
The match is available on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.  

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Barnsley need to go into the play-offs on the back of a win, but for City the season’s work has already been sorted. Home win.   



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Goal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe of Norwich and goalscorer Alexander Tettey of Norwich embrace and cele

Video

‘It’s me, it’s Tettey’ - Canaries legend's best quotes

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans savour the Canaries' Championship title win against Reading

City ranked top Premier League club for fan engagement

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Timm Klose of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Hotel-Residence Klosterpfort

Video

'My mission is not over' - Klose opens door to permanent Basel stay

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich, Adam Idah of Norwich and Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrate winning the Cham

Opinion

Pukki injury emphasises City’s need for another striker

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus