BBC add Canaries midfielder as Euros pundit

Published: 3:18 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM June 10, 2021

Injured Canaries midfielder Kenny McLean, right, will be keeping a close eye on City and Scotland teammate Grant Hanley this month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

His dream of playing at the European Championship may have been cruelly taken away but Norwich City star Kenny McLean has been signed up as a Scotland pundit by BBC Sport ahead of the tournament.

The midfielder was set to be named in the Scotland squad alongside Canaries colleague Grant Hanley but he suffered a knee injury during the 2-2 draw at Barnsley on the final day of the Championship season.

McLean reappeared on crutches and with his right knee in a brace as he collected his title winners' medal and lifted the trophy with his City teammates at Oakwell.

However, a couple of days later the Canaries confirmed ligament damage had left the former Aberdeen favourite facing a recovery period of around 12 weeks, as he targets a return to fitness during pre-season.

McLean will be taking in the Euros in a slightly different way though, as part of the BBC Sport punditry panel for Scotland games, alongside former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher and former Everton forward James McFadden.

McLean and Fletcher will be alongside former Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr on Monday, as the Scots begin their Group D campaign against the Czech Republic, live on BBC One and BBC Radio Five Live (2pm kick-off).

Frank Lampard and Mark Hughes are among the other pundits as BBC Sport covers England and Wales games as well, alongside familiar punditry faces including Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and host Gary Lineker.

Scotland's other group games, against England and Croatia, are being broadcast live on ITV but there will be live commentary on BBC Radio Five Live.

McLean scored three goals and assisted six during 39 appearances this season, playing a key role in Daniel Farke's team bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has made 103 appearances for Norwich during the last three seasons and has featured regularly for his country, earning his 19th cap as he played all of a 4-0 home win over the Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifying in March.

He also had a crucial role in Scotland's qualification for their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

McLean scored the winning penalty as Israel were beaten in a shootout in the play-off semi-finals in October and also scored Scotland's final penalty before David Marshall made the decisive save as Serbia were beaten in a shootout in the finals the following month.