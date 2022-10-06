Ian Clarke: Anniversary reminds me how being a Norwich fan is a real adventure

Being a Norwich City fan is quite an adventure - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

October 3, 1992. It's a date I will never forget.

Well, losing 7-1 at Blackburn when Norwich City were very much in the Premier League title fight certainly lives long in the memory.

Oh, and it was also the day I said 'I do' to the love of my life.

Anita and I got married at Dereham Baptist Church and when we came out after tying the knot to have our photographs taken, my friends were yelling at me that City were losing 4-1 and then quickly afterwards it was 5-1.

This was an era long before smart phones. The only way to get updates was from a personal stereo or a car radio.

I didn't think my blushing new bride would have appreciated me nipping to the Vauxhall Nova or plugging myself in to a portable wireless to check the score, so I had to rely on the gloomy news being relayed to me outside our church.

It soon became six before Alan Shearer bagged his second and the home side's seventh.

Chris Sutton played for Norwich on the day they lost 7-1 at Blackburn - Credit: Archant

Don't worry, it didn't spoil the day (honestly!) But as you can appreciate, it certainly gave everyone plenty to talk about at the reception!

So as Anita celebrated our 30th wedding anniversary this week and recalled our big day, that result at Ewood Park was inevitably reflected on.

And as we looked back on our three decades of happy marriage, it also got me thinking about all that has happened in 30 years as a City fan.

It's been quite a journey.

That period in the early days as a married couple was certainly among the most successful in City's history.

Earlier in 1992 as we'd planned our wedding, City appeared in their second FA Cup semi-final in just three years.

Yes, both ended in defeat, but both cup runs gave us so many great memories.

To have finished third in the inaugural Premier League - despite some drubbings such as the one at Ewood Park - was a phenomenal achievement.

It was followed by the crazy European adventure with those amazing Gossy goals, the triumph over Bayern Munich and the plucky battles against star-studded Inter Milan.

I calculate City have had 19 managers in those three decades since 1992 (when you have a few spare minutes you make a list of them).

Apart from a couple of fairly static periods when not much happened, there's no doubt that following the Canaries has been a rollercoaster ride.

City have been relegated seven times in that period, including that ultra low point of going down to League One in 2009.

On the up side there have been six promotions plus the play-off final defeat in Cardiff in 2002.

So on average almost every other season has had real significance.

Then throw in great cup adventures, especially that penalty shoot-out triumph at Tottenham just before Covid broke out.

Just think about all the legends who have donned the yellow and green shirt over those years.

From Gunny to Malky to Sutton to Drury to Hucks to Wes to Holty to Pukki.

We've been so fortunate to have been treated to so many great players at our club in those 30 years.





This is the first time that Norwich City have kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday in 19 weeks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd





Of course we haven't enjoyed the haul of trophies and continued success of the big boys in English football.

However, just think about those many, many clubs who have been through turgid and nothingness over the years.

Who would want season after season after the "same old, same old"?

It's not been perfect being a City fan over the last 10,000 days or so - but it's been a real journey.





Can players like Josh Sargent become legends for Norwich City? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mrs Clarke's view

While we went on an anniversary walk on Monday, I asked Mrs C for her thoughts on all things Norwich City.

It's no secret that she hardly bleeds yellow and green (although I sometimes think she knows more about the Canaries than she lets on).

We worked out that in all our time together she has been to about six matches at Carrow Road.

So what have been her highlights of the games she has been to?

Seeing Lineker and Gazza came the answer (fair enough I suppose!).

And what about her favourite all-time Norwich player?

Paul McVeigh was the quick response. Was it to do with the memorable goals he scored or the parts he played in memorable games?

"No, it's because he's short like me!" she said.

Sign of the times

Regular readers of this column will know that I love a stat.

One which has caught my eye this week is that despite only having been in charge at Carrow Road for little over 10 months, Dean Smith is now the seventh longest serving manager in the Championship.

City old boy Mark Robins is by some way on top of the longevity table, having been at Coventry for about five and a half years.

Only Gary Rowett (Millwall) and Nathan Jones (Luton) have served more than two years, while Nigel Pearson (Bristol City), Leam Richardson (Wigan) and another ex-City player, Russ Martin (Swansea), have done over a year in posts.

Otherwise, everyone else has been in a job for less time than Smith.

What an indictment that is on the sadly transient nature of modern football management.