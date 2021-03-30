Gibson on what makes Norwich City so special

Video

Published: 1:03 PM March 30, 2021

Ben Gibson has loved every second of his loan spell with Norwich City and has spoken about the special togetherness that is propelling their Championship promotion charge.

The on-loan Burnley defender has been ruled out for the season as he waits for surgery on his ankle ligaments after being stretchered off during City's draw with Blackburn prior to the international break.

Gibson's move will be made permanent should City achieve their promotion, with the Canaries possessing an £8million obligation to buy.

The 28-year-old has been a pivotal figure during their push for an instant Premier League return this season, and when asked about what he found so special about the club, spoke about the tight-knit group at both Colney and Carrow Road.

"The people, to be honest. From the manager to Stuart Webber to the canteen staff to everyone who travels with us. Everyone is just so together.

"It's got a real family feel. We're on the same page when it comes to how we want to conduct ourselves and play the game. That's from top to bottom. It's really nice to be apart of."

Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson have formed a solid partnership in central defence for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gibson has made 27 appearances for City in the Championship this season, forming a formidable defensive partnership with captain Grant Hanley. The ex-Boro star has contributed to a much-improved goals conceded record for the Canaries this season.

Togetherness is a proven component of any promotion campaign, including City's title-winning season two seasons ago that defied all expectations.

This time, City were pre-season favourites and still require 14 points to achieve their promotion. Gibson was one of a number of new additions last summer, and he says the dressing room dynamic has spurred them on to perform on the pitch.

"We've got a few characters to be honest," Gibson told Sky Sports EFL Podcast before his season-ending ankle injury.

"Kenny McLean, Jordan Hugill, Grant Hanley. We've got a really good set of lads. You could say the Northern lads but they are the heads as well. Todd Cantwell is a great character, Adam Idah isn't the brightest but is a very special talent.

"We have a few and it's the reason we've been so successful so far."