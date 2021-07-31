Canaries can stop the yo-yo effect - Gibson

Published: 6:00 AM July 31, 2021

Ben Gibson believes the mechanism is in place to prevent an instant return to the Championship for Norwich City - Credit: PA

Ben Gibson insists Norwich City can shake off the ‘yo-yo’ club tag as they embark on the Premier League challenge.

The Canaries celebrated their fifth promotion to the Premier League just over three months ago – but only once have they lasted more than one season.

City defender Gibson believes that while survival is the primary target, the mechanism is in place to extend their stay beyond 38 games.

"People will write us off because that (yo-yo club) has been labelled at the football club in the past,” said the 28-year-old, whose return from ankle surgery has been delayed by the cancellation of two friendlies this week.

“However, we think we have got something different to offer, we think we put that in place last year, albeit the Premier League is a completely different level, a different standard and we will need a lot more than we needed last year.

“But we will quietly believe in what we do and the structure that is in place and our principles and our beliefs and we will make sure that we give everything, so that that is enough.

“If we stay in the Premier League at the end of this season no doubt it’s been a great season.”

Gibson – whose loan from Burnley became a permanent deal for around £8million once promotion was confirmed – believes head coach Daniel Farke will be able to do what he failed to achieve a year ago, when City went down after just one season.

“He is absolutely massive, what he has achieved,” said Gibson, in an interview with Talksport. “I know the club had a down year when they got relegated but two back-to-back Championship titles is absolutely massive.

“We have seen a lot of managers in those leagues, a lot of very experienced top managers and they haven’t been able to repeat that feat so listen, he is fantastic at what he does, he’s meticulous, he’s a good person and I have no doubt he will keep getting the best out of this group of players.”

Gibson is recovering from the ankle ligament damage which saw him miss the tail end of last season, and was expected to have his first run-out against Coventry on Wednesday before the match was cancelled.