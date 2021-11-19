Gibson hoping win will be a game-changer for Canaries

Ben Gibson says the Canaries are looking to build on the momentum of their first win of the Premier League campaign by breaking their Carrow Road duck.

City were 2-1 winners at Brentford a fortnight ago, but have picked up just one point from five home games.

But the City defender says all sights are now on bringing some cheer to the Carrow Road faithful - starting with the visit of Southampton - Dean Smith's first game in charge after replacing the axed Daniel Farke.

The win has added some much-needed positivity and Gibson wants to use that against the Saints.

“I think naturally your confidence takes a dip when you seven, eight or nine games in and you haven’t got a win,” he told the club's official website.

“However, I think the Brentford game showed how together everybody is. Everyone is still pulling in the same direction and everyone is fighting. We have got to bring in results and now we have got one result, we have been saying it for a while, it can change everything.

"We have to now make sure that it does change everything and that we go on a run, we use that victory, and we build momentum, and we turn around our fortunes.”

On Smith's appointment he said: "I think it is a brilliant appointment. Obviously, only time will tell but you only have to look at the manager’s track record.

“Every single club he has been at he has left them in a better position than what it was when he inherited it and if he does that with Norwich City then Norwich City is going to be a Premier League club.

“I am really looking forward to getting to work with him and Craig Shakespeare has got a really good reputation in the game as well. So that is brilliant because you never stop learning. I am 28, but I am still learning every single day and I am looking forward to learning off these guys as well and looking forward to seeing the impact it has on us results wise and hopefully climbing the table.”

Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis during the big defeat at Chelsea last month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smith pointed out this week the obvious need to plug the holes in City's defence.

“It is something we know we have to do better in individually and as a team," said Gibson. "The manager spoke about what we do without the ball and a few little principles that he likes his teams, defensively, to live by. We have got to take that onboard and implement it and make sure that we do stop conceding goals because last season our success was built on clean sheets, not conceding and I think most successful teams are if I am honest.”



